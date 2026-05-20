HCMC leaders offer flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at Uncle Ho Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in Saigon Ward on May 19.

Ho Chi Minh City delegation offers flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

The activity led by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang aimed to mark the 136th birthday anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2026) and the 115th anniversary of his departure to seek a path for national salvation (June 5, 1911 – June 5, 2026).

Joining the delegation were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc; Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien; along with members of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, intellectuals, distinguished figures, and dignitaries and officials representing religious organizations.

The city leaders expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence. President Ho Chi Minh is a national liberation hero, the great leader of the Party and the Vietnamese people, and an eminent cultural figure of Vietnam. Throughout his life, he devoted himself to the revolutionary cause, national independence, and the people’s prosperity and happiness.

Ho Chi Minh City delegation observes a minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation pays respect to President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street . (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong, Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh