Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City honors nation’s founders at Hung Kings Commemoration Ceremony

SGGPO

In a solemn ceremony at the Square - Hung Kings Memorial Temple in the National Historical and Cultural Park, HCMC leaders and citizens gathered to pay tribute to Vietnam’s ancestral kings, reaffirming cultural roots and national unity.

Ho Chi Minh City authorities solemnly held the Hung Kings Commemoration Ceremony for the Year of the Horse 2026 at the Square - Hung Kings Memorial Temple in the National Historical and Cultural Park in Long Binh Ward this morning.

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Ho Chi Minh City leaders and delegates offer incense at Hung Kings Memorial Square (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Attendees included current and former city leaders, members of the armed forces, and a wide cross-section of society, including intellectuals, religious dignitaries, ethnic representatives, veterans, businesspeople, overseas Vietnamese, and local residents.

The ceremony opened in a vibrant atmosphere with the artistic program “The Epic of Lac Viet,” featuring a series of large-scale performances. Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City delivered a commemorative address honoring the contributions of the nation’s founding ancestors.

The program then moved to the ceremonial procession, with leaders, delegates, and residents taking part in a parade marking the Hung Kings’ anniversary. The procession featured offerings of flowers, fruits, and traditional cakes such as banh chung (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake) and banh day (Round sticky rice cake), alongside dragon dances, flags, ceremonial weapons, drums, and gongs. Rituals including incense offering, wine offering, and the reading of the commemorative text, were conducted, followed by an official offering ceremony at the Bronze Drum House.

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Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, delivers a commemorative address honoring the nation’s founding ancestors. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Observed annually on the 10th day of the third lunar month, the Hung Kings Commemoration is a time when Vietnamese people at home and abroad pay tribute to their ancestors, express gratitude to the nation’s founders, and reaffirm shared cultural roots. The occasion also serves to promote historical awareness, strengthen national unity, and reinforce a sense of responsibility for national development and sovereignty.

The ceremony holds deep spiritual significance, reflecting the enduring tradition of honoring one’s origins and serving as a source of national pride. It also echoes President Ho Chi Minh’s message: “The Hung Kings built the nation; we, their descendants, must preserve it.”

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On the same day, a parallel incense-offering ceremony was held at the Hon Viet Spiritual and Cultural Area in Binh Duong Garden, Chanh Phu Hoa Ward.

A key highlight was the solemn incense ceremony at the Hung Kings Temple, attended by former President Nguyen Minh Triet along with current and former central and local leaders and representatives from various agencies. Delegates entered the main hall to offer incense and present traditional offerings, including banh chung, banh day, fresh flowers, tea, and wine, expressing deep gratitude for the contributions of the nation’s forebears.

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Earlier that morning, Ho Chi Minh City leaders and a delegation offered incense at the temple of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh, who is credited with major contributions to the exploration and expansion of southern territories, particularly the Saigon–Gia Dinh region, now Ho Chi Minh City.

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City leaders respectfully offer incense at the temple of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)
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Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong offers incense at the temple of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)
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By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

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