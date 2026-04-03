National

No plan to reschedule days off for Hung Kings Commemoration Day, April 30, May 1

SGGPO

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government and relevant agencies have not introduced any new policy regarding the rescheduling of public holidays.

anh-man-hinh-2026-04-03-luc-140256-703-8343.png
Mr. Vu Trong Binh, Director General of the Employment Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The holiday arrangements for the commemoration anniversary of the Hung Kings, the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30), and International Workers’ Day (May 1) in 2026 will continue to be implemented in accordance with existing regulations.

The information was announced by Mr. Vu Trong Binh, Director General of the Employment Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs, at a press conference held by the Central Steering Committee for the Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Hygiene on April 3.

In accordance with the Labor Code, employees are entitled to one day off for the Hung Kings Commemoration Day (the 10th day of the third lunar month). In 2026, this day falls on a Sunday (April 26). As it coincides with the weekend, employees will be granted a compensatory day off on Monday (April 27). As a result, the Hung Kings Commemoration Day holiday will last three consecutive days, from Saturday (April 25) through Monday (April 27).

Meanwhile, the public holidays marking the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1) fall on Thursday and Friday, respectively. For employees who do not work on Saturdays, the holiday period will extend to four consecutive days, from April 30 through May 3.

Accordingly, following the Hung Kings Commemoration Day holiday, employees will return to work as usual on April 28 and 29.

According to Mr. Vu Trong Binh, the holiday schedule for 2026 had been agreed upon by the Government and officially announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs in October 2025.

The process of formulating the holiday calendar was conducted in compliance with the provisions of the Labor Code, with consultations sought from ministries, central agencies, and trade union organizations at all levels. To date, both the Government and the Ministry of Home Affairs have reached a consensus that there is no new policy regarding any adjustment to the announced 2026 holiday schedule.

The Government’s decisions on public holiday and Tet holiday schedules apply only to the public sector, including officials, civil servants, and public employees.

For the business sector, the arrangement of leave is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the Labor Code. Accordingly, employers and employees may reach flexible agreements on holiday schedules, including the swapping of working days and days off.

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Hung Kings Commemoration Day April 30 May 1 Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn