Journalist Nguyen Khac Van approved to serve as SGGP Party Committee Secretary

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, has been officially approved to hold the position of Secretary of the Party Committee of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper for the 2025–2030 term.

Head of the Organization Commission of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies, Nguyen Cao Le (4th, R) presents the decisions approving the election results of the Party Executive Committee of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper for the 2025–2030 term. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of April 24, the Standing Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies held a ceremony to announce decisions on personnel matters concerning the Party Committee of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGG) Newspaper.

Head of the Organization Commission of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies, Nguyen Cao Le, attended the event and presented the decisions.

Attending the ceremony were Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van; Deputy Editors-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong, Pham Van Truong, Truong Duc Nghia, and Le Minh Tung.

The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper comprises three members. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Cao Le presented the decision of the Standing Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies approving the election results of the Party Executive Committee, the Standing Committee, the Secretary, the Deputy Secretary, and the Inspection Commission of the Party Committee of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper for the 2025–2030 term.

According to the decision, the Party Executive Committee of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper comprises nine members; the Standing Committee consists of three members; and the Inspection Commission of the Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure includes five members.

Specifically, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Acting Editor-in-Chief, Editorial Secretary General, and Secretary of the Journalists’ Association Chapter of SGGP, has been approved to serve as Secretary of the Party Committee of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong serves as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Chairman of the Trade Union of SGGP, journalist Pham Van Truong, serves as Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Head of the Organization Commission of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies, Nguyen Cao Le (3rd, R) presents the decision approving the election results of the Party Executive Committee of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper for the 2025–2030 term. (Photo: SGGP)

In his remarks upon assuming the assignment, Secretary of the Party Committee and Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Khac Van, pledged, together with the Party Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, to continue building a united and democratic collective.

He emphasized that cadres, Party members, reporters, editors, and employees across the agency will uphold the newspaper’s traditions and make sustained efforts to effectively fulfill their political tasks, adhere to its guiding principles and purposes, and further develop Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper into a leading press brand of Ho Chi Minh City.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Khac Van speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In his congratulatory remarks, Mr. Nguyen Cao Le, Head of the Organization Commission of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies, expressed confidence that the Party Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper will continue to uphold their leadership and direction role, foster a strong sense of responsibility, unity, and collective accountability, and bring into full play their capacity, political steadfastness, traditions, and pioneering, innovative spirit in fulfilling the newspaper’s political and professional mandates.

Analyzing the opportunities and challenges facing Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the new phase—particularly in light of the requirements to streamline the press system and accelerate digital transformation—he called on the Party Committee, the Editorial Board, and all cadres, Party members, reporters, editors, and employees of the newspaper to continue upholding their professional capacity and political steadfastness.

He also stressed the importance of promoting the newspaper’s longstanding traditions to successfully fulfill its political and professional mandates, with a particular emphasis on sustaining a spirit of dedication, proactiveness, and innovation in task implementation.

Mr. Nguyen Cao Le, Head of the Organization Commission of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Cadres and Party members of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper attend the decision announcement ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh