HCMC proposes bus routes connecting Long Thanh, Tan Son Nhat airports

Ho Chi Minh City is planning to develop public bus routes linking Long Thanh International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The effort aims to improve passenger connectivity and reduce traffic congestion. If approved on schedule, the service is expected to begin operation in December 2026.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

On April 23, Mr. Bui Hoa An, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, said that the department has submitted a proposal to the city People’s Committee for review and will seek opinions from the Ministry of Construction on a plan to organize public bus transport between Long Thanh International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The proposal was developed in coordination with the Department of Construction of Dong Nai Province, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam after field surveys and feedback collections from relevant agencies. The goal is to establish an integrated bus network to make travel more convenient for passengers while easing traffic pressure.

According to the proposed timeline, before April 30 this year, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will send an official request to the Ministry of Construction for feedback. Responses are expected by mid-June 2026, after which the city will move forward with steps such as announcing the route network, selecting transport operators and signing service contracts.

If the plan stays on schedule, bus routes connecting the two airports are expected to be operational from December 2026.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong