HCMC strengthens leading role of State sector

Ho Chi Minh City has set out a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen the role of the State sector, with a strong emphasis on efficient land management and the optimal use of public resources.

Workers operate an electronics production line at Datalogic Company in the Saigon High-Tech Park.

The municipal Party Committee’s Standing Committee has issued an action program to implement Politburo Resolution No.79 on State economic development, outlining specific targets through 2030 with a vision to 2045. The plan underscores the State sector’s pioneering and leading role in driving growth, while maximizing the effective use of public assets to generate new development momentum for both the city and the national economy.

A key priority is the modernization of land administration. By the end of 2026, the city aims to complete the measurement, inventory, digitization, and cleansing of its land database, ensuring full integration with national data systems. Authorities will also review and classify land categories more accurately, adjusting land-use planning to create sufficient land reserves for industrial, service, urban, and social housing development.

The city has pledged to enforce strict oversight of land use, requiring it to be economical and efficient. Land that is misused, left idle, or wasted will be subject to compulsory recovery, with clear accountability assigned to responsible organizations and individuals.

Looking ahead, HCMC plans to expand transit-oriented development (TOD) models, leveraging public land along major transport corridors to boost budget revenues and attract investment. Land allocation will also prioritize social housing, public service facilities, and high-impact projects, ensuring a balanced alignment of interests among the State, businesses, and residents.

Workers run a production line at Ton Dong A Factory in Dong An 2 Industrial Park.

The program further identifies the marine economy as an integral component of the city’s State sector, while encouraging diversified investment through public-private partnership (PPP) models. Flexible approaches such as “public investment – private management” and “private investment – public use” are expected to help mobilize resources more effectively.

For State-owned enterprises (SOEs), the city will accelerate restructuring plans and focus on developing them into key players in strategic and essential sectors. HCMC aims to have at least three city-owned firms ranked among Vietnam’s top 500 enterprises, while establishing one to two large-scale flagship corporations with advanced technology and governance, capable of competing regionally and globally.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan