Ho Chi Minh City

Party Central Committee, HCMC delegation pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

SGGPO

A delegation of the Party Central Committee and HCMC offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street, Saigon Ward, on April 23.

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Delegates offer incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee was led by the Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Phan Xuan Thuy.

The ceremony was part of a series of activities marking the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026), President Ho Chi Minh's 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890–2026), and the 115th anniversary of his departure to seek a path to national salvation (June 5, 1911–June 5, 2026).

Attending the ceremony also included Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc.

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Delegates offer incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)
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Delegates pose for a group photo at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street (Photo: SGGP)

The delegates expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

President Ho Chi Minh has always been a shining example of patriotism and revolutionary heroism, solidarity, fighting spirit, revolutionary morality of diligence, thriftiness, integrity, righteousness, and impartiality; and a spirit of pure international solidarity.

Following the ceremony, the delegation attended the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition themed “Vietnam – A Strip of Land” and “Ho Chi Minh City – Everlasting Triumph Song." The exhibition was jointly organized by the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and relevant agencies and units.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh

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flower offering ceremony pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park President Ho Chi Minh's 136th birth anniversary 115th anniversary of his departure to seek a path to national salvation

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