Compassionate policies propel HCMC toward sustainable regional growth

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch Nguyen Phuoc Loc is attending the inauguration of a HCMC-funded rural bridge in Ca Mau Province (Photo: SGGP)

Development and sharing

Over the years, alongside its robust developmental pace, the heroic HCMC has persistently cultivated a fundamental attribute: compassion. This character manifests in the government’s meticulous care for its residents’ social security and its unwavering solidarity with citizens nationwide during natural disasters. Whether it’s rehabilitating a roof in Can Gio, erecting a bridge across a northern mountainous stream, or building rural infrastructure in Ca Mau Province, each completed project transcends fulfilling immediate logistical needs; it actively facilitates community stabilization and sustainable livelihood development.

In the early days of April 2026, Rung Sac Road seemed to illuminate with vibrant bougainvillea blossoms. In An Thoi Dong Commune within the coastal area of Can Gio, the wind blew fiercely, carrying the briny scent of the sea. Along the streets, the lush expanse of the mangrove forest stretched to the horizon. The further it came inside, the more palpable the hardships of those who rely on this land and forest for their subsistence became.

Tucked away in a narrow alley, the newly renovated house of Bui Thi Hong Phuong in An Dong Hamlet gleamed in the morning sunlight. Previously, this dilapidated structure leaked during downpours and flooded constantly. For nearly a decade, this resilient woman served as the primary breadwinner while her husband underwent dialysis. Recognizing her precarious circumstances, local authorities mobilized resources to upgrade her residence. This reconstructed roof symbolizes a new lease on life, granting her children a study area and allowing her to sleep unburdened by storms.

Her story represents a small-scale version of this compassionate metropolis. During the 2026 Lunar New Year, the municipal government provisioned over three million gift packages to impoverished households and vulnerable workers. Beyond these sheer figures, sustainable development fruits must reach the populace, ensuring that local residents remain true beneficiaries of HCMC’s post-liberation prosperity.

Upholding this benevolent tradition for over half a century, the HCMC authorities has centered all directives and social security policies around its citizens. Built upon this steadfast foundation, numerous humane initiatives continue to be formulated.

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has authorized the research and implementation of complimentary bus passes for residents; concurrently, they’re expediting free health screenings starting in 2026, bypassing a phased rollout. These proactive measures unequivocally demonstrate that HCMC’s sustainable development paradigm isn’t merely about constructing infrastructure or amassing resources; predominantly, it’s about serving the public and elevating the overarching quality of life.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang is visiting and delivering encouragement to residents in Dien Dien Commune of Khanh Hoa Province (Photo: SGGP)

For the nation, with the nation

This spirit of compassion extends far beyond the city limits, entering numerous regions nationwide. In Kim Phuong Commune of Thai Nguyen Province, Na Bo Bridge, funded by the HCMC government and inaugurated in late 2025, has become a source of immense joy for local villagers.

Previously, the stream acted as a formidable barrier to mobility. During the rainy season, crossing it became exceedingly perilous, hindering children’s access to education and disrupting the transportation of agricultural commodities. The newly completed bridge not only links the stream’s banks but also catalyzes a revitalized pace of life for the entire settlement, rendering travel safer, facilitating commerce, and significantly alleviating the residents’ hardships.

While HCMC’s everyday benevolence is characterized by its persistent social security efforts, this compassion is profoundly amplified during natural disasters. In 2025, severe floods devastated numerous northern and central provinces, resulting in profound losses of property and critical infrastructure like schools and clinics. Confronted with this adversity, the municipal government refused to stand by.

During sleepless nights, the entire political apparatus, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, business community, and diverse social strata of HCMC synergized efforts, mobilizing funds and essential commodities to support afflicted zones.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch deployed a relief delegation to Khanh Hoa Province late one November night. Convoys laden with vital commodities journeyed toward the Central region, carrying heartfelt solidarity to those grappling with torrential rains.

During operations, the municipal government allocated its paramount resources to collective support. The mandate was rescuing citizens with an unwavering prioritization of human life, ensuring no one succumbed to hunger or cold. HCMC mobilized forces to rehabilitate bridges, schools, and clinics, empowering residents to rebuild their lives.

Commendably, the HCMC government doesn’t restrict itself to immediate relief. Subsequent to emergency interventions, comprehensive, long-term programs are enacted, ranging from renovating schools for prompt educational resumption, rehabilitating health clinics for sustained medical care, to clearing infrastructure to prevent production bottlenecks. Beyond merely aiding citizens through crises, the city empowers them to recover and forge ahead towards sustainable development.

The motto of “HCMC for the nation, with the nation” is an enduring current nurtured across generations since liberation. The city’s true fortitude lies not solely in its economic magnitude, but in its operational efficacy, its legacy of solidarity, and its benevolent sharing whenever compatriots are in need, revealing its magnanimity.

Although formidable tasks and novel requirements lie ahead, with this compassionate foundation and emerging progressive mechanisms, HCMC is well-equipped to continue pioneering and paving the way, not merely for its intrinsic sustainable development, but for the upward trajectory of the entire nation.

Continuing its trajectory of championing social security in neighboring provinces, an HCMC delegation visited Ca Mau Province this March to disburse funding for 11 “Great Solidarity” houses aimed at policy beneficiary families, meritorious individuals, and impoverished households, while also inaugurating two rural bridges in Thoi Binh Commune.

While these figures may seem modest, they signify a monumental transformation in remote areas. A new dwelling drastically mitigates anxieties during the stormy season. A newly constructed bridge does more than connect two riverbanks; it facilitates commerce, paves the way to education for the youth, and unlocks fresh sustainable development opportunities for isolated rural communities.

By Van Minh, Cam Nuong – Translated by Thanh Tam