100 percent of residents in HCMC access to hygienic water

On April 24, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued Decision No. 2372/QD-UBND approving the results of the implementation of the set of indicators for monitoring and evaluating rural clean water in 2025.

100 percent of residents in HCMC have access to hygienic water. (Photo: SGGP)

This serves as a basis for management, investment, and improving the quality of water supply across the city.

Accordingly, all 805,275 households in rural areas, communes, and special zones have achieved 100 percent access to hygienic water. Of these, 95.62 percent of households are supplied by centralized water supply systems, while the remaining 4.38 percent use household-scale water supply systems.

The proportion of households using water meeting the city’s quality standards reached 95.64 percent, equivalent to more than 770,000 households, with the majority supplied through centralized water supply systems. Notably, all poor and near-poor households achieved 100 percent access to hygienic water.

In addition, the average water supply reached 171 liters per person per day. All centralized water supply facilities were assessed as operating sustainably at 100 percent, with no facilities rated as unsustainable or out of operation.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh