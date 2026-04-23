Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presents maps to Quang Ninh Province

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper presented maps of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units and maps of Quang Ninh Province to the provincial authorities of Quang Ninh on April 22.

Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (R) presents a map of Quang Ninh Province to Mr. Quan Minh Cuong, Secretary of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Mr. Quan Minh Cuong, Secretary of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee and head of the Quang Ninh National Assembly (NA) Deputies’ Delegation; Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Society, Dang Xuan Phuong; Commander of the Quang Ninh Provincial Military Command, Le Trong Hoa; full-time Deputy Head of the Quang Ninh National Assembly Deputies’ Delegation, Nguyen Thi Thu Ha; along with other deputies of the Quang Ninh NA delegation.

From Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP), attendees included Acting Editor-in-chief Nguyen Khac Van; Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong; Deputy Director of the Service, Communications, and Events Center Nguyen Thuy Bao Chau; and Head of the Hanoi Representative Office Do Ngoc Quang.

Also in attendance was a representative of the sponsor, Mr. Do Dang Khoa, Deputy Head of the Communications Division at Agribank (Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), the unit sponsoring the production of the Vietnam map.

Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (R) presents a map of Quang Ninh Province to Mr. Quan Minh Cuong, Secretary of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony to receive the maps presented by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP), Secretary of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee, Quan Minh Cuong, expressed his strong impression of SGGP as a major press agency with high credibility and extensive outreach, which has earned broad public trust.

In addition to fulfilling its political mandate, he noted, the newspaper has effectively developed its press economy while implementing a wide range of socially meaningful and educational programs.

The provincial leader also highly appreciated SGGP’s initiative of presenting maps to localities and agencies nationwide, describing it as a timely and meaningful activity in the context of Vietnam’s ongoing administrative restructuring at the provincial level and the implementation of a two-tier local government model.

According to him, displaying maps contributes to fostering patriotism and national values, as it enables people to clearly visualize the places where they live and work, thereby evoking a stronger sense of attachment, identity, and community connection.

On behalf of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee and the province’s National Assembly Deputies’ Delegation, Mr. Quan Minh Cuong expressed sincere appreciation for the meaningful gift presented by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. He affirmed that Quang Ninh Province stands ready to support the newspaper in its activities while expressing the hope that SGGP will continue to pay attention to and accompany the province in its ongoing development process.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (R) presents a map of Quang Ninh Province to Mr. Quan Minh Cuong, Secretary of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the presentation ceremony, Acting Editor-in-Chief of SGGP, Nguyen Khac Van, noted that as the official organ of the Party Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City and the voice of the Party organization, authorities, and people of the city, SGGP has, over more than five decades of development, grown into one of the country’s leading press agencies.

After the National Assembly passed the resolution on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units in 2025, SGGP Newspaper cooperated with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Department of Surveying, Mapping, and Geographic Information (the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment) to receive the national geographic base dataset at a scale of 1:4,500,000, serving the editing and publication of the Vietnam map of provincial-level administrative units.

Following that, the newspaper coordinated with sponsors to print and distribute 100,000 maps to readers, while providing maps to 168 wards, communes, and special administrative units in Ho Chi Minh City.

Expanding the program, SGGP Newspaper has coordinated with partners and businesses to print and donate maps to localities, such as HCMC, Da Nang, Can Tho, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, and others.

On this occasion, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper donated 80 maps of Quang Ninh Province and 25 maps of Vietnam’s provincial administrative units to the province.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (L) presents a map of Quang Ninh Province to full-time Deputy Head of the Quang Ninh National Assembly Deputies’ Delegation, Nguyen Thi Thu Ha. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van expressed his honor at the recognition by Quan Minh Cuong, who commended the newspaper for its long-standing tradition and influence that extends beyond the scope of a local press outlet.

He emphasized that Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper is honored to bear the name of a historic milestone—the Liberation of Saigon—and that generations of its journalists and staff have remained steadfast in preserving and promoting this legacy, striving to further strengthen and develop the newspaper in the years ahead.

In addition to fulfilling its core mandate of information dissemination, public communication, and press-related economic activities, the newspaper operates as a fully self-financed public service unit in Category I.

He also emphasized that the newspaper has proactively implemented a wide range of off-publication activities, with a particular focus on charitable and community-oriented initiatives, such as “Nghia tinh Truong Son” (Sentimental Attachment for Truong Son Road), Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, and the “Ao am den truong" (Warm Coats for Schoolchildren) humanitarian program aiming to provide one million warm coats to students in mountainous and disadvantaged areas over 10 years.

Mr. Quan Minh Cuong, Secretary of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Quan Minh Cuong (L) presents a gift to Mr.Nguyen Khac Van. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Quan Minh Cuong (L) presents a gift to a representative of the sponsor from Agribank (Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development). (Photo: SGGP)

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh