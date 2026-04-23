Ho Chi Minh City partners with Japan to study metro-linked light rail

Ho Chi Minh City is exploring the development of a light rail transit (LRT) system linked to its metro network, following a cooperation agreement with Japan’s Tokyu Group to support research and planning integration.

On April 23, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture held a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tokyu Corporation of Japan.

MoU signing ceremony between the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture and Tokyu Corporation of Japan (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Huynh Pham Tuan Anh, Deputy Director of the department, said that the former Binh Duong Provincial Department of Construction had previously signed a working agreement to support research and coordination on a light rail transit (LRT) system in Thu Dau Mot City.

Huynh Pham Tuan Anh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture, speaks at the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

This cooperation aims to help complete the urban railway network planning in the area and the surrounding regions. In line with Binh Duong’s transit-oriented development (TOD) strategy, both sides recognize that an LRT system could help address urban challenges such as traffic congestion and environmental pollution.

Building on earlier discussions, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee approved the policy to sign the MoU, enabling the department and Tokyu Corporation to collaborate on research and integration of the LRT system into the city’s master plan, particularly in areas formerly part of Binh Duong.

Signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding between the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture and Tokyu Corporation (Japan). (Photo: SGGP/Thanh Hien)

The agreement provides a legal framework for conducting research and gradually incorporating LRT into the city’s overall transport planning. It is expected to enhance connectivity within the urban rail network and diversify public transportation options across the city.

At the ceremony, Mr. Ogata Yoshinori, Executive Officer for International Business at Tokyu Corporation, said the MoU marks an important step toward studying LRT lines that will connect with the future metro network in the Binh Duong area, while also integrating the plan into the city’s broader urban development strategy.

He emphasized that seamless integration between metro and LRT systems would significantly improve accessibility between Binh Duong and the city center, facilitating not only more efficient transportation but also stronger socio-economic exchanges. Incorporating LRT into the master plan will lay a crucial foundation for developing an interconnected regional transport network, contributing to the sustainable growth of the greater Ho Chi Minh City urban area.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong