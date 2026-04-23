HCMC strengthens connectivity, mobilization of resources for development

On April 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) hosted a meeting between Vietnamese partners and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in 2026.

Chairwoman of HUFO, Ha Thanh, presents certificates of merit to representatives of foreign non-governmental organizations. (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to enhance connectivity, promote cooperation, and mobilize aid resources in support of the city’s socio-economic development.

Delivering the opening remarks, Ms. Ha Thanh, Chairwoman of HUFO, underscored that foreign non-governmental organizations constitute an important source of support, contributing financial resources, human capital, and international experience. These contributions, she noted, have effectively supported social welfare efforts, while cooperative activities have also helped strengthen the bonds of friendship between the Vietnamese people and international partners.

According to a report by HUFO, in 2025, a total of 112 foreign NGOs were operating in Ho Chi Minh City, including 44 organizations from the Americas, 38 from Europe, and 30 from the Asia-Pacific region. Their programs and projects have focused on key areas such as healthcare, education, social protection, community development, and environmental protection.

The total value of committed aid reached approximately VND401 billion (US$15.2 million), comprising 20 approved projects and 12 non-project grants.

On this occasion, HUFO presented certificates of merit to representatives of foreign non-governmental organizations in recognition of their positive and meaningful contributions in recent years.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh