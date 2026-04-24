HCMC leaders receive Estonian Foreign Minister

On April 24, Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Loc Ha, received Mr. Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, and his high-level delegation.

Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Loc Ha (L) offers a gift to Mr. Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia. (Photo: SGGP)

At the working session, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna underscored Estonia’s steadily rising profile in Europe and globally, particularly in information technology and innovation. He noted that Estonia is among the leading technology hubs in Central and Eastern Europe and a frontrunner in the development of unicorn startups across the continent. With a transparent investment climate, a dynamic startup ecosystem, and an advanced digital transformation foundation, Estonia stands ready to share experience and support Ho Chi Minh City in key priority areas.

In addition, education cooperation was identified as a major priority, as Estonia is home to several high-quality universities and is prepared to welcome Vietnamese students for study and exchange programs. The two sides also agreed to promote delegation exchanges in education, technology, and scientific research.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, and Mr. Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, and his high-level delegation pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Loc Ha, welcomed the visit of Minister Margus Tsahkna, emphasizing that this is the first official visit by a European foreign minister to Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City following the city’s completion of its governmental apparatus consolidation.

He highly appreciated the participation of more than 10 major corporations and enterprises in the Estonian delegation, reflecting a strong interest and determination to advance bilateral cooperation.

The Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City affirmed that Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, consistently attaches importance to consolidating and developing relations with traditional partners, with Estonia regarded as a priority partner in the Baltic region.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh