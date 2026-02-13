HCMC leaders offer banh tet to Hung Kings

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders performed the rituals offering banh tet (Vietnamese traditional sticky cake) to the Hung Kings and Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh.

The ceremony took place at Hung Kings Memorial Temple and the temple dedicated to Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh, located within the Cultural and Historical Park in Long Binh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of February 13.

The delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee was led by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Accompanying the delegation was Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, along with members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The annual ceremony of offering banh tet to the Hung Kings and incense to Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh is a traditional activity of Ho Chi Minh City, held during the Lunar New Year, reflecting the Vietnamese moral principle of gratitude and remembrance of ancestors, honoring the Hung Kings and forebears who founded and defended the nation.

The ceremony is conducted in traditional rituals rich in national identity and characteristic of the Southern region.

After the banh tet offering to the Hung Kings, the city leaders offered incense in tribute to Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh.

>>>Below are photo from the banh tet-offering ceremony to the Hung Kings and Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh.

The banh tet offering ceremony to the Hung Kings. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang offers incense in tribute to Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)



Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and the delegates perform the banh tet offering ritual to the Hung Kings. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

By Van Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong