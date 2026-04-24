HCMC, Estonia promote substantive and effective cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City and Estonia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening practical and long-term cooperation during a reception held within the framework of the Asia Honorary Consuls Conference.

On the evening of April 23, within the framework of the Asia Honorary Consuls Conference, Estonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna hosted a reception for delegates attending the event, including Estonia’s Ambassador to China and concurrently to Vietnam Hannes Hanso, along with 12 Estonian honorary consuls from across Asia visiting and working in Ho Chi Minh City.

Estonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (left) exchanges views with Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Estonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna delivers remarks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Speaking at the reception, Minister Margus Tsahkna expressed his pleasure at witnessing the city’s dynamic development across economic, political and cultural aspects. He noted that the visit aimed not only to promote business cooperation but also to build trust and establish a foundation for long-term collaboration.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh speaks at the reception. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

On the side of Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh warmly welcomed Minister Margus Tsahkna, Ambassador Hannes Hanso and the delegation. He highlighted that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Estonia, established in 1992, has continued to develop positively. Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening ties with traditional friends, with Estonia regarded as a priority partner in the Baltic region.

Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh also expressed admiration for Estonia’s achievements as a global model in digital transformation, public governance, and innovation. Notably, Estonia’s establishment of an honorary consulate in Ho Chi Minh City in 2015 reflects its strong interest in Vietnam’s leading economic and financial hub.

He further acknowledged the role of Estonian diplomats and honorary consuls in serving as bridges for diplomatic and cultural exchange between Vietnam, Asia and Estonia.

Estonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh pose for a commemorative photo with the Estonian Honorary Consuls in Asia. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Looking ahead, Ho Chi Minh City expressed its desire to deepen cooperation with Estonia in strategic areas. The Vice Chairman expressed confidence that shared values in work ethics and development philosophy would provide a solid foundation for more substantive collaboration, particularly in education and science-technology.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong