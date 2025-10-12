HCMC Party Congress delegation offers incense in tribute to Hung Kings

Delegates of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee this morning offered flowers and incense at the Hung Kings Memorial Temple and the Temple of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh in the National History and Culture Park, HCMC.

Mr.Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led the delegation, attended the flower-and-incense- offering ceremony.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and the delegates offer incense in tribute to the Hung Kings. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Accompanying the delegation were Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Mr.Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee; and Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The delegation offers flowers and incense at the Hung Kings Memorial Temple. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

At the Hung Kings Memorial Temple, the delegates sincerely offered incense in remembrance of the nation’s ancestors, honoring the great merits of the Hung Kings and forefathers who founded and built a prosperous Vietnam.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and the delegates pay respects to the Hung Kings. (Photo: Manh Thang)

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and the delegates offer incense at the Temple of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the temple of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh, they expressed their gratitude and respect to the revered general who laid the foundations for the Saigon–Gia Dinh region, which later became Ho Chi Minh City, and played a pivotal role in establishing the administrative system in the Southern region.

Right after the ceremony, the delegation divided into groups to visit several key sites, including the VNG Campus headquarters, Ho Chi Minh City History Museum, Navy Region 2 Command, Gemalink Port, Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, Becamex Binh Duong Industrial Park and the Binh Duong Ward Exhibition and Convention Center.

>>> Below are some photos of the delegations at the flower-and-incense offering ceremony at the Hung Kings Memorial Temple and the temple of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh on the morning of October 12.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong