HCMC’s exhibitions mark Reunification Day, May Day

The “Vietnam – A Strip of Land” and “Ho Chi Minh City – Everlasting Triumph Song" exhibitions officially opened at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on April 23.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony was part of a series of activities marking the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026), President Ho Chi Minh's 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890–2026), and the 115th anniversary of his departure to seek a path to national salvation (June 5, 1911–June 5, 2026).

Attending the opening ceremony were Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Phan Xuan Thuy; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc; Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fartherland Front Committee and Chairman of the Labor Federation of Ho Chi Minh City Bui Thanh Nhan.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet said that in recent years, thoroughly grasping President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology on the strategic importance of seas, islands, and border areas to the country’s sustainable development, the national-level photo contests and exhibitions “The Fatherland by the Waves” and “Proud of the Border Frontier,” initiated since 2020 by the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, have become artistic forums of profound ideological value.

Through these activities, they have contributed to inspiring patriotism, fostering national pride, and strengthening public awareness and responsibility in safeguarding independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as preserving the sacred borders of the Fatherland among all strata of society.

The photo exhibition themed “Vietnam – A Strip of Land” features 153 outstanding artistic works selected from competitions held during the 2020–2025 period.

Through emotive and expressive photographic language, the works vividly portray the majestic beauty of Vietnam’s landscapes, from mountainous and border regions to the country’s sacred seas and islands. They also offer a clear reflection of the daily life, labor, and combat activities of ethnic communities, officials, soldiers, and people across all regions. Each piece represents a slice of reality, embodying a harmonious blend of artistic value and historical depth, cultural richness, and the strength of great national unity.

Central and Ho Chi Minh City leaders cut the ribbon to officially open the exhibition.

Notably, the exhibition “Ho Chi Minh City – Everlasting Triumph Song" showcases more than 100 color and black-and-white photographs, vividly recreating the heroic struggle of the military and people in southern Vietnam during the resistance war against the United States for national salvation.

The exhibition also highlights the remarkable and comprehensive achievements of Ho Chi Minh City after more than half a century of construction and development.

Through the vivid lens of photographers, visitors can perceive the very pulse and rhythm of a civilized, modern, dynamic, and innovative metropolis—one that serves as a major national hub for economy, finance, trade, science and technology, education and training, and international integration, as well as a key growth engine of the Southern key economic region.

Each photograph not only captures authentic and compelling moments of large-scale, modern infrastructure, diverse activities, innovative models, and the evolving urban landscape but also vividly reflects the strong momentum of a civilized, modern, and compassionate city in the new era—one that remains worthy of the trust and affection of people nationwide, as well as the great honor of bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet said.

The exhibition also serves as a bridge connecting the past, present, and future, helping today’s younger generation gain a deeper understanding of the value of peace while fostering greater love and pride in a Vietnam that is rising strongly in the new era—an era of national advancement. It also provides an opportunity to promote the image of Vietnam in general, and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, as a peaceful, stable, and developing nation that is friendly and rich in cultural identity to the international community, she added.

Central and Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City is also hosting an exhibition themed “Grand Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of National Reunification: Memorable Moments” on Dong Khoi Street (opposite Chi Lang Park). The exhibition showcases 40 artistic photographs capturing activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

In addition, the exhibition “The Working Class of Ho Chi Minh City Accompanying the Nation’s Aspiration for Advancement” is being held on Nguyen Du and Dong Khoi Streets, featuring 55 color and black-and-white photographs.

The exhibitions “Ho Chi Minh City – Everlasting Triumph Song,” “Grand Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of National Reunification: Memorable Moments,” and “The Working Class of Ho Chi Minh City Accompanying the Nation’s Aspiration for Advancement” are also organized at Nguyen Du Park on Nguyen Du Street, Thu Dau Mot Ward, and the Traditional Revolutionary House at No. 1 on Ba Cu Street, Vung Tau Ward.

All exhibitions will run from now until May 12.

Delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh