Infrastructures in Thu Thiem New Urban Area scheduled for completion in 2026

Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the construction of key infrastructure projects in Thu Thiem New Urban Area, including four main roads and technical infrastructure for its northern residential zones, with completion expected in 2026.

These projects are part of wider plans to develop Thu Thiem into a modern financial and commercial hub by 2030.

Thu Thiem New Urban Area (Photo:SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At a press briefing on socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of April 23, Mr. Nguyen Do Anh Tu, Deputy Head of the Road Transport Construction Management Division under the municipal Department of Construction, provided updates on the development roadmap for public parking facilities and transport infrastructure in Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

According to him, immediately after receiving site clearance, investors have been actively carrying out several major projects, including the construction of four main roads, technical infrastructure for northern residential areas (functional zones 3 and 4), and the completion of the North–South axis road segment from the foot of Thu Thiem 1 Bridge to Mai Chi Tho Street.

These projects are expected to be completed in 2026, gradually forming the core infrastructure framework of the urban area.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council has approved the investment policy for the Central Square project and the Ho Chi Minh City Administrative Center.

Mr. Nguyen Do Anh Tu, Deputy Head of the Road Transport Construction Management Division under the municipal Department of Construction, provides information at the press conference.

In the next phase, the city will continue implementing approved planning projects, prioritizing technical infrastructure, social infrastructure and key landmark developments. By 2030, Thu Thiem New Urban Area is expected to be fully developed in a coordinated manner, becoming a modern financial, trade and service hub.

Regarding parking facilities, the municipal Department of Construction is studying proposals to add both underground and above-ground parking lots at strategic locations such as the September 23 Park bus station, Tan Phu bus station and Cho Lon bus station. These are aimed at improving connectivity between residents and the public transport system. These parking projects are expected to be implemented and put into operation between 2026 and 2027.

The department is also coordinating a range of solutions to ease pressure on inner-city traffic, including flexible adjustments to stopping and parking restrictions and the introduction of temporary curbside usage fees on 20 central streets.

At the same time, the department is speeding up the implementation of flexible lane allocation on major roads such as Cong Hoa Street and Ba Thang Hai Street, with completion expected before May 15.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction is also clarifying regulations on pickup truck operation within the inner city. According to Mr. Nguyen Do Anh Tu, Deputy Head of the Road Transport Construction Management Division, pickup trucks are not restricted on travel hours or routes under Decision 23 of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. However, residents are advised to distinguish between passenger pickup vehicles and cargo pickup trucks with single- or double-cabin configurations to comply with traffic signage regulations.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong