Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City approves priority list for key agricultural sectors

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City leaders have approved a list of priority crops, livestock, fisheries, and agro-processing sectors to receive support in strengthening production and consumption linkages across the city.

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Cocoa farming provides a decent income for farming households in Binh Gia Commune in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Minh Thanh, has signed Decision No. 1614/QD-UBND approving key sectors and products to be encouraged and prioritized for support in production and product consumption linkages within Ho Chi Minh City.

In the crop production sector, priority items include vegetables, mushrooms, flowers, ornamental plants, medicinal plants, rice, pepper, cocoa, and fruit crops such as mangosteen, avocado, banana, jackfruit, pomelo, orange, durian, dragon fruit, and longan as well as maize, aloe vera, coffee, rubber, taro, yam, peanuts, various beans, and cashew.

In the livestock sector, priorities include cattle, poultry, poultry eggs, and products derived from edible bird’s nests. In the fisheries sector, priorities include shrimp, ornamental fish, eel, and oyster.

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Freshwater fish farming in An Thoi Dong Commune in Ho Chi Minh City

For the agro-processing and post-harvest technology sector, the focus includes the production, preliminary processing, processing, and post-harvest technologies applied to products from crop production, livestock, and fisheries, aimed at increasing agricultural product value.

For the agricultural production combined with eco-tourism sector, this includes the production of goods from crop production, livestock, and fisheries integrated with the development of local eco-tourism.

Other sectors include the production and processing of agricultural products participating in the “One Commune One Product” (OCOP) program that have been classified and recognized with a rating of three stars or higher.

The leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to take the lead, in coordination with relevant departments and agencies, in advising the Committee on adjustments and additions to the list of key sectors and products to be encouraged and prioritized for support, in line with actual conditions as they arise.

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By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

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key agricultural sectors product consumption ornamental plants medicinal plants livestock sector agricultural product value eco-tourism sector

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