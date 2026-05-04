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NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets voters in HCMC

SGGPO

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with voters in Ho Chi Minh City on May 4, alongside local deputies, to report on the outcomes of the first session of the 16th National Assembly.

The working session was held in person in Hoc Mon Commune and connected online to other communes. Attendees included senior officials such as Politburo member and Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang, National Assembly Secretary-General Le Quang Manh and other city leaders.

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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and delegates attend the meeting with voters in Ho Chi Minh City on May 4. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

At the event, Lieutenant General Duong Van Thang presented a report on the first session of the 16th National Assembly. Lawmakers passed nine laws and five resolutions, and decided on key socio-economic, financial, and budgetary matters, including five-year plans for 2026–2030 and the establishment of Dong Nai City.

The National Assembly also approved its supervision program and reviewed reports on voter petitions and oversight results. The session highlighted efforts to improve efficiency, ensure compliance with legal procedures, and enhance the quality of deliberations.

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Voters attend the working session at the in-person venue in Hoc Mon Commune. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

During the session, deputies from Ho Chi Minh City actively contributed to discussions, with 104 speaking turns and 444 opinions and recommendations, covering a wide range of issues related to the economic field, society, national defense, security, and matters directly affecting citizens and businesses.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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