Agricultural product traceability system launched to enhance transparency

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has officially launched the agricultural product traceability system, beginning with a pilot for durian and extending to all agricultural products from July 1, 2026.

Leaders of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and related agencies perform the ceremony to launch the special system.

Yesterday afternoon, in Hanoi, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment held a ceremony to introduce the agricultural product traceability system.

According to the ministry, the system serves as a digital platform for recording, managing, and verifying the origins of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products throughout production, processing, transportation, and distribution. Through this platform, consumers can transparently check product information, while government authorities can monitor, compile data, and conduct traceability when necessary. This initiative aims to improve information transparency, ensure food safety, and strengthen the reputation of Vietnamese agricultural products in both domestic and international markets.

The system is being developed and operated on a pilot basis by Technology Convergence Corporation (Netacom), which provides the technological solutions and coordination. The Ministry is piloting traceability for durian, ensuring a synchronized operation that integrates electronic authentication labels (QR/NFC/RFID) with data systems, in collaboration with relevant agencies from the Ministry of Public Security to guarantee accuracy and consistency between physical labels and database information.

Currently, six durian-exporting enterprises are actively participating in the pilot production–supply chain by issuing and attaching electronic authentication labels to qualified batches. The pilot phase runs from January 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. Following the pilot, stakeholders will evaluate data accuracy, convenience, costs, and benefits to refine technical standards and procedures before nationwide implementation starting July 1, 2026.

The Ministry is piloting traceability for durian

Speaking at the launch event, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang emphasized that in today’s deeply integrated global economy, traceability is no longer optional but a mandatory requirement for agricultural products participating in international supply chains.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan

