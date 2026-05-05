HCMC Fatherland Front urges Red Cross to shift toward proactive aid

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City called on the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society to move beyond passive relief and focus on sustainable livelihood support.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc hosts the meeting (Photo: Viet Dung)

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City today chaired a working session with the HCMC Red Cross Society to review the implementation of Thang nhan dao (Humanitarian Month) 2026 and preparations for upcoming congresses at all levels.

During the session, Chairman Nguyen Minh Nhut of the HCMC Red Cross Society reported that activities in the special month have been deployed systematically to meet the city’s actual needs. Highlights include the Ngay hoi Nhan ai (Festival of Kindness), which provided intensive eye exams for 200 disadvantaged residents, and the "Zero Vietnamese dong Supermarket" program, supporting 300 low-income dwellers.

Voluntary blood donations have so far secured 6,540 out of a targeted 15,000 units, reaching 43.6 percent of the goal. Local chapters have initiated 25 major humanitarian projects, each valued at VND80 million or more, including the construction and repair of 18 "Red Cross Houses" and civil works totaling VND1.4 billion.

The Society also distributed 130,000 free meals worth VND2.6 billion to impoverished patients and provided livelihood support to 170 households to promote sustainable economic development. Beyond city limits, the HCMC Red Cross mobilized VND5.6 billion for rural infrastructure, including 20 wells, bridges, and 2,500 water filtration devices for neighboring provinces.

Concluding the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc directed the HCMC Red Cross to accelerate preparations for the 2026–2031 term congresses, ensuring quality, thrift, and efficiency. He emphasized that humanitarian efforts must focus on tangible outcomes and transition from passive relief to proactive support through long-term livelihood models.

The Chairman suggested that city departments explore mechanisms to "commission" or assign specific tasks to professional organizations like the Red Cross. He also called for improved support policies for collaborators and volunteers.

Furthermore, local party committees were urged to establish Red Cross chapters at the commune level where eligible. In high-need areas such as island communes, industrial parks, and export processing zones, authorities must propose flexible organizational models to ensure humanitarian aid reaches grassroots communities promptly and effectively.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan