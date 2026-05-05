SGGP Newspaper marks half century of dedication to HCMC readers

SGGP Newspaper celebrates 51 years of service by prioritizing reader trust, modernizing multimedia content, and acting as a vital bridge between the government and citizens in a developing HCMC.

For soldiers on Da Lon B Island in Truong Sa Special Zone, receiving the April 30 special issue of SGGP Newspaper has become a source of immense pride (Photo: SGGP)

Confidence on new journey

This year, SGGP Newspaper marks its 51st anniversary. Since the very first issue launched on May 5, 1975, amidst a city still grappling with the aftermath of liberation, the paper has accompanied HCMC through various development stages and affirmed an irreplaceable position. During the post-merger, as HCMC is transforming vigorously with a vision to become an economic, cultural, and scientific-technological hub for the country and the region, the public is placing increasingly high expectations on this familiar companion.

SGGP Newspaper must first continue adhering strictly to its core principles as the body of the HCMC Communist Party Committee. It serves as the authoritative voice for the Party, government, and citizens, providing honest and timely information. In the public eye, it remains the flagship political daily, disseminating crucial news nationwide.

In today’s landscape of rapid, multi-dimensional social media information, the role of mainstream journalism in guiding public opinion has become increasingly vital. Readers don’t just expect honest reflections of the city’s burning issues; they demand profound analysis that fosters social trust. Whenever national issues arise or conflicting narratives emerge, the public reportedly turns to SGGP Newspaper to understand the crux of the matter. Consequently, the paper acts as an essential guide, answering queries and raising civic awareness.

As HCMC implements specific mechanisms for development, it faces challenges like rapid urbanization and climate change. The public expects the paper to go beyond reporting, becoming a forum for social criticism and policy monitoring. Analytical series on administrative reform and anti-corruption remain high priorities for today’s discerning readers.

Constantly improving form and content

Today’s public demands higher quality in content. They want information that’s accurate and sensitive, yet equally profound, attractive, and humane. In the digital age, SGGP Newspaper must harmoniously combine its print version with digital platforms. Recently, the leadership of SGGP Newspaper has held a very positive viewpoint that the paper can’t and doesn’t need to compete with social media; instead, it needs to exploit social media platforms to enrich information and diversify its approach to readers.

In that spirit, SGGP’s digital platforms of e-newspaper, Facebook fanpage, YouTube channel, and TikTok account must be approachable yet maintain their responsible identity as a Party organ, particularly concerning Party-building content. The public expects narratives that aren’t merely theoretical but grounded in data, expert insights, and pragmatic solutions. Alongside socio-economic concerns, there’s a clear demand for substantial coverage on Party rectification and the implementation of the two-tier local governance.

Crucially, the paper must stay intertwined with the lives of HCMC’s 14 million citizens. SGGP Newspaper is expected to remain a vital bridge, authentically reflecting the sentiments of laborers, entrepreneurs, and intellectuals alike. From pressing issues like social housing and traffic to inspiring tales of kindness and successful startups, the publication needs to tell more human stories.

Beyond “solemn” reporting, it must offer vivid, accessible information. Amidst deep global integration, the paper should adopt a broader vision, positioning HCMC within the national and regional context to provide a comprehensive perspective.

The 51st anniversary of SGGP Newspaper’s inaugural issue offers a moment to reflect on its storied journey while affirming a renewed mission. The public remains confident that, given its half-century tradition, the paper will continue innovating its format and elevating quality to satisfy evolving reader expectations. This isn’t just a duty but a profound honor for a publication deeply embedded in the hearts of HCMC’s people. Ultimately, SGGP Newspaper must remain a guiding light and reliable companion, worthily fulfilling its role to support a modern, civilized, and sentimental city.

Tran Trong Trung from the Dong Thap Province Literature and Arts Association expresses his pride of being a SGGP Newspaper freelancer. For a veteran collaborator like him, the past 35 years has been defined by a steadfast dedication to SGGP Newspaper. He’s reportedly taken great pride in encouraging relatives to engage with the publication, viewing his role as a freelancer with immense honor. Every Tet, the newspaper thoughtfully invites collaborators to year-end gatherings, offering wall calendars and special Spring issues. These gestures have fostered a deep emotional attachment to the paper, which serves as his primary window into HCMC’s political and socio-economic landscape. As the official organ of the HCMC Party Committee, the paper maintains a prestigious standing across the Mekong Delta. On this 51st anniversary, he’s sending his warmest congratulations, hoping the publication continues to flourish as a high-quality multimedia channel while preserving its unique, impressive identity. Mr Nguyen Canh Nguyen from Phuc Tho Commune of Hanoi mentions the necessity to multiply effective initiatives and models launched by SGGP Newspaper. For him, SGGP Newspaper remains a steadfast intellectual companion that he frequently accesses via libraries. It appears that the publication has gained his trust through its sensitive, accurate, and concise reporting, particularly its robust defense of the Party’s ideological foundations. By regularly publishing diverse reader opinions, the paper fosters genuine interaction, bridging the gap between authorities and the public. As it celebrates its 51st anniversary, he suggests the flagship Southern Party organ should further accelerate its modernization. This includes intensifying investigative series on anti-corruption and expanding its digital footprint on platforms like TikTok and Facebook. At the end of the day, strengthening real-world feedback on innovative models will surely encourage revolutionary movements and foster noble living values, significantly contributing to the socio-economic development of HCMC and the entire nation.

By Nguyen Minh Hai (Head of the Propaganda, Press, and Publishing Division of the HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission) – Translated by Thanh Tam