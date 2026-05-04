Groundbreaking held for arched culvert renovation, street expansion project

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project to renovate the arched culvert system and expand Tran Binh Trong Street, with a total investment of more than VND985 billion, was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 4.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh and representatives of relevant agencies perform the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony were Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh, representatives of the People’s Committee of Vuon Lai Ward, along with local leaders and a large number of residents.

The project spans 361 meters, with the right-of-way expanded to 23 meters, including a 15-meter carriageway and 4-meter sidewalks on each side, with a total investment of over VND985 billion. The project is being implemented in a synchronized manner, encompassing key components such as the renovation of the drainage system, granite paving for sidewalks, and the undergrounding of power and telecommunications infrastructure, thereby ensuring seamless connectivity between Ly Thai To and Hung Vuong streets.

The project is scheduled for completion before September 2, 2026, contributing to the enhancement of transport infrastructure, improvement of urban quality, and better living standards for residents, in celebration of National Day (September 2).

Existing Tran Binh Trong Street in Vuon Lai Ward, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Huynh Van Tam, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vuon Lai Ward, Tran Binh Trong Street and its arched culvert system, constructed more than 70 years ago, have seriously deteriorated and pose potential safety risks. Therefore, the renovation of the culvert system and the expansion of the roadway are critical, contributing not only to urban renewal but also to connectivity to No. 1 Ly Thai To Park — a site of commemorative significance dedicated to honoring victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project is reported to affect 116 cases, including 97 subject to full site clearance. Leaders of Vuon Lai Ward expressed their appreciation and called for residents’ consensus and cooperation to ensure the project is implemented on schedule.

In addition, the local authorities acknowledged the close attention and direction of the Municipal Party Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, as well as the coordination of relevant departments and agencies in resolving bottlenecks, arranging funding sources, and ensuring compensation and resettlement policies for affected residents, including the allocation of housing at the apartment complex at 157/R8 To Hien Thanh.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh