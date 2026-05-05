Trade unions place workers’ welfare at center

On May 4, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a working session with the Standing Committee of the municipal Labor Federation to review the implementation plan for the “18th Workers’ Month 2026."

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc at the working session with the Standing Committee of the HCMC Labor Federation (Photo: sGGP)

The session was chaired by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

During the working session, recalling directives delivered by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at a meeting and engagement with workers and laborers in Ho Chi Minh City on April 27, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc affirmed that these were highly profound and far-reaching instructions.

The Party General Secretary and State President emphasized that caring for the lives and well-being of workers is a key political task that must be carried out on a regular, continuous, and long-term basis.

He also called on trade union organizations to further strengthen their engagement with workers, gain a deeper understanding of their aspirations, effectively represent their voice, and more substantively safeguard their legitimate and lawful rights and interests.

Presentation of gifts to workers facing difficulties at the 18th Workers’ Month 2026 program (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc requested that the city’s trade union system promptly disseminate and thoroughly implement the directives of General Secretary and State President To Lam across the entire trade union network.

Accordingly, three key objectives were emphasized, placing workers’ and laborers’ benefits at the center of all activities; developing a contingent of trade union officials with strong credibility and capacity commensurate with assigned responsibilities; and building a robust trade union organization that serves as a trusted partner of workers, identified as a core and continuous mission.

He further noted that the city’s trade union system should intensify review efforts and proactively provide policy advice to ensure a smooth and effective operational mechanism. In particular, it should advise the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on policy directions enabling the HCMC Labor Federation to comprehensively implement the conclusions and instructions of the Party leader.

The operational mechanism, he stressed, must ensure synchronization with the entire political system. The HCMC Labor Federation was encouraged to take a more proactive approach in undertaking its responsibilities, including proposing the pilot implementation of new, complex, and practically significant initiatives in the city.

Saigon Ward commences construction of “Trade Union Shelter” housing for workers on the occasion of Workers’ Month 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

He also highly appreciated the action program of the HCMC Labor Federation, particularly initiatives related to social housing, healthcare services, and cultural facilities serving workers and laborers.

Regarding the development of social housing and worker accommodation, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that trade unions must play a leading role and act as the focal coordinating body in implementation. He suggested that the HCMC Labor Federation may study and pilot models of worker dormitories funded by trade union resources, integrating essential services such as healthcare, recreation, and entertainment facilities to better serve workers’ needs.

He also noted that, alongside the target of ensuring 100 percent of workers receive health check-ups, trade unions must place stronger emphasis on health screening activities, particularly cervical cancer screening for female workers within the year.

For the development of cultural and recreational infrastructure to meet workers’ spiritual and cultural needs, he requested that the city’s trade unions closely coordinate with the cultural sector and local authorities to ensure synchronized implementation, broad dissemination, and regular access, thereby enabling workers to benefit in a more sustained and practical manner.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh