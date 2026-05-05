Ho Chi Minh City, Samsung foster development cooperation

At a May 5 reception, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc praised Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex for its economic and social contributions, as both sides pledged deeper cooperation to drive double-digit growth in the city’s economy.

At the meeting between Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and General Director Hwang Keun Ha of Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex (SEHC) in Vietnam (Photo: Viet Dung)

On the morning of May 5, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee hosted a reception for Hwang Keun Ha, General Director of Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex (SEHC) in Vietnam.

During the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc highly commended SEHC’s significant contributions to the city’s development. Beyond its economic impact, Samsung has been a proactive partner in social welfare initiatives and the training of high-quality human resources for the region.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee shakes hands with General Director Hwang Keun Ha of Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex (SEHC) in Vietnam (Photo: Viet Dung)

The Chairman emphasized that, in line with the expectations of the two nations' top leadership, Ho Chi Minh City aims to foster a more integrated and effective partnership with SEHC. This collaboration is expected not only to fuel Samsung’s robust growth but also to play a vital role in helping the city’s economy achieve double-digit growth as directed by the central government.

(Photo: Viet Dung)

For his part, General Director Hwang Keun Ha congratulated Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc on his re-election as Chairman of the City People's Committee for the 2026–2031 term. He expressed his honor in accompanying the city’s progress during this pivotal period. The SEHC representative provided a brief overview of the company's operations in Vietnam and requested continued support from the local administration.

The Samsung General Director affirmed that Samsung is striving to realize a double-digit revenue growth target this year, rooted in the spirit of national cooperation frequently highlighted by Vietnam's top leaders. He noted that the guidance and backing from Ho Chi Minh City's leadership serve as a powerful motivation for SEHC to fulfill its role as a trusted partner, contributing to the region's long-term prosperity.

By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan