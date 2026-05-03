Travelers return to HCMC after holidays amid heavy traffic

After three days of the holiday, by the afternoon of May 2, a steady flow of people from various provinces and cities began returning to Ho Chi Minh City amid heavy traffic.

Observations at some major gateways into the city indicated relatively smooth traffic conditions, with no prolonged congestion despite periods of increased vehicle volume.

Slow-moving traffic reported at Than Cuu Nghia Intersection on HCMC – Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

At Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station, the atmosphere grew increasingly busy from midday into the afternoon as thousands of passengers carrying luggage made their way back to the city.

Mr. Tran Nhan Hau, Head of Operations at Mien Tay Bus Station, said that approximately 1,500 bus trips arrived during the day, transporting more than 38,000 passengers from various provinces back to Ho Chi Minh City.

Meanwhile, at Mien Dong (Eastern) New Bus Station in Long Binh Ward, passenger numbers from the Central and Central Highlands regions also rose sharply, particularly in the late afternoon and evening, with around 4,500 passengers recorded on May 2.

According to representatives of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, a total of approximately 709 flights were operated on the same day, serving more than 112,000 passengers.

On the afternoon of May 2, large numbers of people returning from the Mekong Delta region caused heavy traffic on National Highway 1A and the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong Expressway. Along the expressway toward Ho Chi Minh City, traffic volume increased significantly from midday, with vehicles moving slowly due to congestion.

The Highway Traffic Control and Patrol Team No. 6 under Vietnam's Traffic Police Department issued an urgent notice on the afternoon of May 2 regarding the surge in traffic volume on the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, particularly in the direction from Dau Giay to Ho Chi Minh City, where many sections recorded slow-moving traffic.

Meanwhile, on National Highway 51, passing through Dong Nai City, traffic density remained high, especially in the direction from Vung Tau toward the city center, causing congestion in several areas and slowing vehicle movement.

Families have begun departing from popular tourist destinations in Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong to return to Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces. Reports indicate a significant surge in traffic volume across the expressways connecting Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City. Despite the high density on the Nha Trang – Cam Lam, Cam Lam – Vinh Hao, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressways, traffic remains largely fluid with no reports of prolonged congestion.

On the afternoon of May 2, the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Safety released a report detailing national traffic safety during the third day of the holiday break. Authorities confirmed 45 road accidents occurred on May 2 alone, resulting in 23 deaths and 32 injuries. This brings the cumulative death toll to 65 for the first three days of the long weekend.

Also on that day, local police also intensified a crackdown on traffic violations, identifying over 14,400 cases and issuing fines totaling more than VND40.1 billion (US$1.52 million). Consequently, over 3,800 motorbikes and 67 cars were impounded, while more than 400 driving licenses were revoked. Notably, alcohol-related offenses remained a primary focus, with over 3,300 DUI (Driving under the Influence) cases recorded on May 2, bringing the three-day total to over 8,700 processed violations.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, during the nine-day holiday period from April 25 to May 3, the city is estimated to have received around 1.5 million domestic and international visitors, with total tourism revenue reaching approximately VND8.7 trillion (US$330 million). On May 2, entertainment hubs and shopping centers across Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces remained packed with visitors. Coastal tourism hotspots including Phan Thiet, Mui Ne, La Gi, and Phu Quy Island in Lam Dong Province recorded a sharp increase in the number of holidaymakers. Many accommodation establishments reported full occupancy during the holiday period. Most hotels, resorts, and homestays along coastal areas such as Mui Ne, Tien Thanh, La Gi, and Phu Quy were fully booked early on, reflecting strong demand for seaside leisure travel.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh