Turkish firms seek Vietnamese agricultural suppliers

The HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) said on February 5 that Turkish buyers have directly sought connections with Vietnamese firms to source goods and pursue import contracts.

OCOP products from HCMC enterprises are showcased by ITPC at the first Spring Fair 2026, held in Hanoi.

According to ITPC, the Turkish importers’ interest in this round is focused on instant coffee, including three main product categories: freeze-dried instant coffee, spray-dried instant coffee, and granulated (or agglomerated) instant coffee.

The buyers have set stringent requirements on quality, ingredients, food safety standards, and the ability to ensure a stable supply for long-term distribution in the Turkish market.

The proactive outreach from Turkish buyers underscores growing demand for Vietnamese goods, particularly processed products with high value added. This matchmaking initiative is intended not only to help Vietnamese companies access specific orders but also to facilitate in-depth discussions between the two sides on technical standards, product specifications, and the potential for long-term cooperation.

Looking ahead, ITPC said it will continue to expand both direct and online business matching programs with buyers from the Middle East and Europe, with a focus on key export sectors, thereby supporting Vietnamese enterprises in more effectively tapping new and high-potential markets.

To support businesses in market expansion, Mr. Tran Phu Lu, Acting Director of ITPC, said the center will organize an online business matching session between Turkish buyers and Vietnamese companies on February 11, 2026. The event will be held in a hybrid format, combining an online connection with an on-site hub at the Saigon Export Center, 92–96 Nguyen Hue Street, Saigon Ward, HCMC.

By Ai Van – Translated by Thuy Doan