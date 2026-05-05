HCMC police force’s units awarded “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title

The Crime Scene Investigation Team under the Forensic Science Division, and the Criminal Police Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security were awarded the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title.

As authorized by

the State President, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong presents the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to the Crime Scene Investigation Team under the Forensic Science Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department. (Photo: SGGP)

On May 4, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security held a ceremony to announce the State President’s decision to confer the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” on the Crime Scene Investigation Team under the Forensic Science Division and the Criminal Police Division.

Attending the event were Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, together with representatives from affiliated units under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security.

In recent years, the Crime Scene Investigation Team has been identified as a “scientific stronghold” in investigative activities, providing solid and reliable evidence to ensure accurate, objective case resolution, prevent criminals from escaping justice, and minimize wrongful convictions during investigation, prosecution, and trial proceedings.

With its particularly outstanding achievements and exceptional service record, the team has been conferred the prestigious title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” by the State President.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, together with members of the Party Committee, the leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, and the commanding officers of the units awarded the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces,” take a commemorative group photo to mark the occasion. (Photo: SGGP)

The Criminal Police Division is a core force in crime prevention and suppression, playing a leading role in safeguarding security and social order. In recent years, the unit has recorded numerous particularly outstanding achievements, including the dismantling of complex criminal syndicates operating in an organized, transnational manner, high-tech crime networks, and illegal lending rings, as well as the rapid investigation and resolution of serious criminal cases.

In recognition of these exceptional accomplishments, the Criminal Police Division has been conferred the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” by the State President under a formal decision.

At the 80th founding anniversary ceremony of the Criminal Police Force, held by the Ministry of Public Security in Hanoi, the Criminal Police Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department was honored to receive the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title, presented by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized that this is not only a great honor for the Ho Chi Minh City Police force but also a shared pride of the City Party Committee, authorities, and people. It represents a well-deserved recognition by the Party and the State for the particularly outstanding achievements as well as the silent yet immensely significant contributions of generations of officers and soldiers in the cause of safeguarding national security, maintaining social order and safety, and ensuring a peaceful life for the people.

He expressed confidence that, with their heroic tradition, courage, intelligence, and spirit of unity, the forces will continue to build on their accomplishments, further strengthen their integrity and organizational capacity, and develop towards greater regularity, elite professionalism, and modernization. They will continue to serve as a key force in crime prevention and control, as well as in maintaining security and public order in Ho Chi Minh City under the new circumstances.

By Manh Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh