SGGP Newspaper marks 51st anniversary with bold digital transformation

On May 5, marking its 51st anniversary, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) unveiled a redesigned sggp.org.vn, reflecting not just a new look but a comprehensive digital transformation.

On the morning of May 5, 2026, as Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) celebrates the 51st anniversary of its first issue (May 5, 1975- May 5, 2026), readers visiting sggp.org.vn are greeted with a completely new interface, signaling not just a visual upgrade but a comprehensive and long-term digital transformation strategy.

SGGP Online’s new look is built around a reader-centric philosophy, combining a clean, modern design with enhanced usability. Notably, three adaptable interface formats have been introduced, among them is a full-screen “Breaking News” display for major, fast-moving events, helping readers capture essential updates at a glance.

Beyond its visual upgrade, the platform has become far more intelligent. By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its new content management system (CMS), SGGP Online can analyze user behavior and preferences to deliver personalized content recommendations, helping readers quickly access the topics most relevant to them, from administrative reforms to the vibrant urban life of Ho Chi Minh City.

Editors and reporters of SGGP Newspaper participate in a talk show (Photo: SGGP/ Huu Vi)

A major focus of the upgrade is the expansion of multimedia journalism. Backed by a professionally equipped modern studio, SGGP Online now offers not only text and images but also in-depth talk shows, engaging podcasts and short-form videos such as reels and clips featured directly on the homepage. These formats allow audiences to quickly catch up on current affairs before diving into more comprehensive and analytical content.

Readers are welcomed by the newly redesigned homepage of SGGP Online at sggp.org.vn, marking the newspaper’s ongoing digital transformation.

Content categories have also been reorganized to be more streamlined and effective. Core sections such as Party building, protection of ideological foundations, green economy, and smart urban development are presented through rich formats including infographics, long-form articles and e-magazines. Integrated production tools within the CMS further enable faster and more professional creation of visually compelling, magazine-quality content.

Serving as the official Party newspaper of Ho Chi Minh City, a dynamic economic and cultural hub, SGGP Newspaper is expanding its international footprint. The new platform leverages AI-based multilingual translation, enabling real-time updates of English and Chinese editions alongside the Vietnamese version, with high accuracy maintained through careful editorial oversight.

By overcoming barriers of time and language, this innovation brings official policies and the image of a vibrant, caring city nearer to global audiences and Vietnamese communities abroad.

Beyond its modern interface, the platform reflects a comprehensive transformation in newsroom operations. The converged newsroom model has been deepened, fostering tighter collaboration between editors and content teams from planning to publication. Processes have been refined to prioritize digital delivery, in line with the “Digital First” strategy and the growing need for real-time news.

SGGP digital ecosystem

As it welcomes May 5, 2026, SGGP Online not only takes pride in its new, modern interface but also expresses confidence in its sharp, humane and reliable content. While its digital transformation journey continues, with steady steps and a constant spirit of innovation, SGGP Online is committed to remaining a trusted companion and a strong bridge connecting the Party, the government, the people and international friends.

By Nguyen Chien Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong