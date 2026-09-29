Ho Chi Minh City aims to welcome 20 million international visitors by 2030

Ho Chi Minh City has identified tourism development as a key economic sector and one of the city's new growth drivers. The city strives to welcome 20 million international visitors and serve 67 million domestic visitors by 2030.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha presents the draft plans and action programs. Photo: Viet Dung

On the morning of September 29, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference to thoroughly grasp and implement several resolutions and directives of the Politburo.

At the conference, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha presented the draft action program implementing Resolution 26-NQ/TW on developing tourism into a key economic sector.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City has determined to develop tourism into a key economic sector and one of the city's new growth engines, thereby contributing to increasing tourism's contribution to economic growth and helping achieve double-digit growth targets.

Along with this, the city aims to establish at least 3 tourism enterprises with strong brands, modern management capacity, and international competitiveness headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City. Ho Chi Minh City will periodically organize and elevate at least 5 city-branded tourism events and festivals with regional and international reach.

By 2030, Ho Chi Minh City aims to welcome 20 million international visitors and serve 67 million domestic travelers. Total tourism revenue is projected to reach VND700 trillion (approximately US$25 billion, equivalent to 28 percent - 32 percent of the nation's total tourism revenue), contributing 12 percent to Ho Chi Minh City's GRDP.

Event participants (Photo: Viet Dung)

Annually, Ho Chi Minh City will host at least 3 large-scale international events, festivals, and exhibitions. The city's tourism industry also aims to create approximately 500,000 direct jobs and 750,000 indirect jobs.

The Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee outlined 8 groups of key tasks and solutions. Among them is perfecting institutions and policies, creating strategic breakthroughs, and unblocking resources for tourism development. The goal is to remove institutional bottlenecks, create a complete legal framework, and foster a favorable investment environment to effectively mobilize resources from society for tourism development.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said that by the end of 2028, Ho Chi Minh City will complete its tourism database and digitize 100 percent of tourism resource data and tourist destination data across the city.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City will invest in synchronous infrastructure development, reorganize tourism space, and form highly competitive tourism centers; develop high-quality tourism markets and products while improving tourism economic efficiency.

At the same time, the city will strengthen and improve the effectiveness of tourism promotion, raise the brand profile of Ho Chi Minh City as a destination, and develop human resources, businesses, and tourism communities to meet new development requirements.

In particular, Ho Chi Minh City will step up the application of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation to develop smart tourism. The city will also modernize tourism governance methods and enhance the quality of green, smart, safe, and sustainable destinations.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan