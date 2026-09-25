Ho Chi Minh City officials propose research and development tasks for city

Ho Chi Minh City officials convened to propose research and development tasks for the city's key economic growth strategies and streamline inter-agency coordination for the final quarters of 2026.

The meeting of the Economic Development Subcommittee chaired by Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Head of the Economic Development Subcommittee. Photo: Viet Dung

On the morning of September 25, Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Head of the Economic Development Subcommittee under the city Research and Development Board chaired a meeting of the Economic Development Subcommittee.

In recent times, subcommittee members have coordinated to research and contribute feedback on numerous draft resolutions to be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council. They evaluated the city's economic growth during the first eight months of the year and formulated growth scenarios for the third and fourth quarters of 2026.

The subcommittee also reviewed the transformation status of export processing zones, industrial zones, and industrial clusters, alongside the construction progress of the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Subcommittee members conducted field surveys and worked with departments and agencies to gather information, identify difficulties and obstacles, and support research, critical analysis, and proposals for mechanisms and policies for city economic development.

In the fourth quarter of 2026, the subcommittee will focus on finalizing research outlines and products, clearly identifying issues to be resolved, core content, outputs, and coordination plans. Related tasks will see enhanced linkage and information sharing to limit overlap and duplication, ensuring progress and quality.

Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Head of the Economic Development Subcommittee. Photo: Viet Dung

The subcommittee will continue coordinating with the Economy and Budget Committee and the Urban Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council to provide feedback on draft resolutions expected to be submitted to the city People's Council in the fourth quarter of 2026. The focus will be on economic efficiency, feasibility, implementation conditions, identification of legal risks, and specific recommendations.

The subcommittee requested that agencies and units provide complete information and data promptly, clearly define focal points and coordination responsibilities, and create conditions for the subcommittee to participate early in relevant programs, projects, mechanisms, and policies. For new, complex, and specialized issues, professional exchanges will be strengthened, and experts will be mobilized to improve the quality of research, advisory work, and critical review.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Vo Van Minh requested the Economic Development Subcommittee to continue researching and proposing content to contribute to the process of building mechanisms and policies for Ho Chi Minh City's development. He suggested that the subcommittee lead and coordinate the organization of workshops and seminars on scientific, technological, and innovation urban areas, as well as research the application of technology to process internal information seamlessly.

Chairman Vo Van Minh noted that the subcommittee should identify key tasks for the final months of 2026, prepare the research program for 2027, and strive to deliver concrete products that contribute to the institutional building process and serve the city's development. At the same time, it should enhance coordination among agencies and units, clearly defining focal points and responsibilities in receiving, processing, and responding to the subcommittee's recommendations.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan