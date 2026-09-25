Ho Chi Minh City sets October 30 deadline for eCDT rollout

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have ordered agencies and local administrations to accelerate the rollout of the electronic Catch Documentation and Traceability (eCDT) system for seafood, with all assigned tasks to be completed by October 30.

Fishing vessels dock at Cat Lo Fishing Port in Phuoc Thang Ward.

Under a directive issued on September 25, coastal communes and wards and Con Dao Special Zone are required to raise awareness among fishing vessel owners and captains and encourage vessels of at least 6 meters in length to call at ports for assistance installing the eCDT application.

The Ho Chi Minh City Military Command has instructed the Border Guard Command to work with local authorities to help fishermen install and use the system to complete arrival and departure declarations at border guard stations.

Border guards have been ordered to strictly enforce requirements for vessels entering and leaving ports and to refuse departure clearance to vessels that have not installed eCDT.

Authorities will also step up patrols in coastal waters, river mouths, and waterways, requiring fishing vessels subject to the mandatory system but without the application to return to the nearest fishing port or border guard station for installation and processing.

Ho Chi Minh City police have instructed commune-level police forces to encourage fishermen to bring their vessels to ports for software installation assistance and maintain public order at fishing ports.

Fishermen receive assistance installing the software at Loc An Fishing Port in Phuoc Hai Commune.

The municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment has tasked the city's fishing port management authority with assigning personnel to guide fishermen in using the system when their vessels arrive. The Fisheries Sub-Department and Fisheries Surveillance Department will assist with installations in localities without fishing ports.

The department will also intensify inspections and monitoring and propose commendations for organizations and individuals that complete their assigned tasks ahead of schedule.

The Department of Home Affairs will monitor implementation and use the results to assess the KPI performance of each agency and unit. It will report to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee by November 10, 2026, providing a basis for timely recognition of those exceeding their targets.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan