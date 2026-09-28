Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC delegation visits Vietnamese consulate general in Shanghai

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City delegation led by Chairman of the People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc visited the Consulate General of Vietnam in Shanghai on the afternoon of September 27 as part of a working trip to China.

Expressing honor to welcome the Ho Chi Minh City delegation, Consul General of Vietnam in Shanghai Tran Huy Hung emphasized that the visit demonstrates the high regard and expectations placed by Ho Chi Minh City leaders on substantive cooperation outcomes between the two localities.

duoc.jpg
HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc (L) and Consul General of Vietnam in Shanghai Tran Huy Hung. (Photo: Tran Hung, Nguyen Quoc)

Speaking about the consulate’s role and jurisdiction, Consul General Tran Huy Hung said that after 19 years of operation, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Shanghai has become responsible for overseeing political, diplomatic, and science and technology affairs across three key localities such as Shanghai, Jiangsu Province, and Zhejiang Province.

Currently, about 10,000 Vietnamese people live and work in Shanghai, including approximately 1,200 international students.

Speaking during the visit, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that Shanghai was the very first Chinese locality to establish friendly relations with Ho Chi Minh City. The core objective of the delegation during this working trip to Shanghai is to survey and study the pilot free trade zone model in Shanghai.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Duoc expressed sincere gratitude to Consul General Tran Huy Hung and all officials and staff of the consulate general for their dedicated attention and thorough support for the delegation's activities.

He expressed his desire for the Consul General to continue serving as an important bridge, supporting the city in strengthening cooperation with agencies, organizations, schools, institutes, enterprises, and the Vietnamese community in Shanghai and regional provinces.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

free trade zone model the Vietnamese community this working trip to Shanghai science and technology affairs

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn