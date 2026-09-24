Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation steps up support for ride-hailing drivers

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor on September 24 visited ride-hailing drivers facing financial difficulties, listened to their concerns and presented support packages to help ease their hardships.

Mr. Phung Thai Quang (far right) talks with members of the Ride-Hailing Drivers' Trade Union.

A delegation led by Mr. Phung Thai Quang, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor and Director of the city's Trade Union Worker Consultation and Support Center, met members of the Ride-Hailing Drivers' Trade Union at a designated rest stop for drivers in Binh Tri Dong Ward.

During the meeting, drivers shared concerns and recommendations regarding their livelihoods, employment, and access to social welfare policies.

Acknowledging the difficulties facing union members and workers, Mr. Phung Thai Quang encouraged drivers to maintain solidarity and openly raise legitimate concerns so that the trade union could listen, provide support, and work with them to find appropriate solutions.

He also urged union members to exercise caution with unverified information and avoid hastily sharing or spreading it, or being persuaded or mobilized by others. Instead, he called on drivers to address concerns through dialogue, negotiation, and consultation, and to submit petitions through the appropriate channels and in accordance with established procedures.

The delegation presents 20 support packages to union members facing particularly difficult circumstances and those who have actively participated in rescue and emergency response efforts.

Mr. Phung Thai Quang expressed confidence that the Ride-Hailing Drivers' Trade Union would continue to bring workers together, strengthen connections, and protect members' legitimate interests, giving them a collective voice and access to support.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining solidarity and having clear views without resorting to extremism, while pursuing workers' rights in accordance with the law.

As part of the visit, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor and the Trade Union Worker Consultation and Support Center presented 20 support packages, worth VND1 million each, and transferred directly to recipients' bank accounts. The assistance went to union members facing particularly difficult circumstances, as well as drivers who had actively participated in rescue and emergency response efforts.

By Hong Dao – Translated by Thuy Doan