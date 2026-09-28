Ho Chi Minh City studies Shanghai’s experience in developing free trade zone

Ho Chi Minh City is studying Shanghai’s experience in developing and operating a pilot free trade zone as it prepares to develop a free trade zone in the Cai Mep–Thi Vai area.

Mr. Wu Wei Ping, a member of the Standing Committee of the Pudong New Area Party Committee, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of September 28, as part of its working visit to China, a Ho Chi Minh City delegation led by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc held a working session with the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone Administration in Pudong New Area, Shanghai.

Mr. Wu Wei Ping, a member of the Standing Committee of the Pudong New Area Party Committee, said Pudong lies east of the Huangpu River and is a hub for opening up and innovation, home to a bonded zone and China’s first pilot free trade zone. Covering an area equivalent to one-fifth of Shanghai and accounting for one-fourth of the city’s population, Pudong contributes about one-third of Shanghai’s total economic output.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone was established in 2013. Many pilot mechanisms introduced there have subsequently been replicated across China.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc praised the systematic and modern development of the pilot zone, noting that Ho Chi Minh City has planned a free trade zone in the Cai Mep–Thi Vai area and hopes to learn from Shanghai’s experience to ensure its successful implementation.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (L) presents a gift to Mr. Wu Wei Ping, (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City is particularly interested in the organizational, management, and operational models; the “one-stop” mechanism; criteria and policies for attracting high-quality investment; and the planning and development of a free trade zone linked with seaports, airports, and a multimodal transport system.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh