Vietnam welcomes 13.9 million international visitors in first 7 months

Vietnam received an estimated 13.9 million international visitors in the first seven months of 2026, up 13.8 percent year-on-year, driven by strong growth from European and other long-haul markets.

Vietnam welcomes 13.9 million international visitors in the first seven months of the year. Photo: Thu Ha

According to data released by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam on August 3, the country received an estimated 1.67 million international visitors in July, down 0.7 percent from June but up 6.6 percent from July 2025.

In total, international arrivals reached 13.9 million during the January–July period, marking a 13.8 percent year-on-year increase.

Among the source markets, arrivals from Europe rose 53.4 percent to more than 2.35 million. Visitors from Oceania increased 22.5 percent to 437,900, while arrivals from the Americas climbed 18.9 percent to 796,800. Asian visitors rose 6.8 percent to 10.296 million.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the strong performance is particularly significant as the world continues to face multiple uncertainties and Vietnam is currently in its traditional low season for international tourism.

Maintaining robust growth demonstrates the country's continued appeal as a travel destination and reflects the effectiveness of policies to facilitate visa procedures, expand air connectivity, strengthen tourism promotion, and improve the quality of tourism products and services.

The statistics also showed that China remained Vietnam's largest inbound tourism market, with approximately 3.1 million visitors, accounting for 22.2 percent of total international arrivals. South Korea ranked second with 2.4 million visitors, reaffirming its position as one of Vietnam's most important and stable traditional tourism markets.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan