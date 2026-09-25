SGGP Newspaper holds first “Season of Loving Moon” in Vinh Long

On September 24, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in coordination with partner organizations, held the first “Season of Loving Moon” at Tran Van Yen Primary School in An Hiep Commune, Vinh Long Province, for 670 students and local residents.

Connecting hearts

SGGP Newspaper Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong (4th, L) and representatives of participating organizations present symbolic boards for funding support to the locality. (Photo: SGGP)

The program marking the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival was jointly organized by the Youth Union and Trade Union of SGGP Newspaper, the newspaper’s Media and Events Service Center, and the Office of Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, in coordination with the Youth Union of the University of Science under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City; the Youth Union of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Cooperatives (Co.opmart); the Youth Union of Saigon Transportation Mechanical Corporation – One Member Company Limited; the Youth Union of the Ho Chi Minh City State Financial Investment Company; the Youth Union of Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital; and the Vinh Long Provincial Youth Union; the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of An Hiep Commune.

The program was also supported by partner organizations, sponsors, donors, and artists.

The organizing committee presents bicycles to students of Tran Van Yen Primary School.

SGGP Newspaper representatives present gifts to local residents.

Representatives of partner organizations present gifts to local residents.

At the event, the organizing committee presented 670 Mid-Autumn Festival gift packages to students of Tran Van Yen Primary School. It also presented 10 bicycles worth VND25 million (US$962) in total, 24 scholarships worth VND24 million, and 40 backpacks along with educational support gifts worth VND14 million to students facing particularly difficult circumstances, including orphans.

In addition, 10 gift packages worth VND10 million in total were presented to families of people with meritorious service and wounded veterans. Another 10 gift packages were given to disadvantaged households, each consisting of VND500,000 in cash and essential goods.

The organizers also provided VND5 million in cash and essential goods to support the “Loving Kitchen” program at Tan Hung Secondary School.

Spreading a spirit of responsibility

Students enjoy activities at the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Speaking at the event, SGGP Newspaper's Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong said social work is one of the newspaper’s three key areas of activity. It is not only the social responsibility of a Party newspaper but also a practical bridge of solidarity and trust between readers and the community.

SGGP Newspaper has organized numerous meaningful charity and social welfare programs across the country. Some have become signature programs of SGGP Newspaper and Ho Chi Minh City, including the Vo Truong Toan Award, Ton Duc Thang Award, Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship, “Nghia tinh Truong Son” (Truong Son Sentiment) program and “Vung long bien dao” (Standing Firm for the Seas and Islands) program.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the newspaper effectively implemented various programs to support workers and disadvantaged people, including the “Beloved rice trips," “Accompanying pregnant women”” and “One Family Helps Another.” Over the years, these programs have provided hundreds of billions of Vietnamese dong in support to workers and people living in difficult circumstances.

The gift-giving activity is part of SGGP Newspaper's "Thap sang niem tin-Vuot kho den truong" (Light up your faith—Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program launched in 2023, with the aim of encouraging and supporting students in remote and disadvantaged areas to pursue their studies with confidence and strive for academic progress.

Speaking on behalf of the local authorities, Mr. Dang Van Phuc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of An Hiep Commune, thanked SGGP Newspaper, partner organizations, and sponsors for organizing the meaningful program in the locality.

The political system and people of An Hiep Commune are making concerted efforts with strong determination to achieve the goal of becoming a new-style rural commune. In this process, social welfare has remained a priority for local authorities, sectors, and mass organizations. However, as local resources remain limited, the support and partnership extended by SGGP Newspaper, partner organizations, and sponsors through the program provide practical and timely encouragement to the locality.

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By Y Linh, Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh