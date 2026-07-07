Ho Chi Minh City remains leading destination for international visitors

Ho Chi Minh City continued to reinforce its position as one of Vietnam's leading tourism destinations in the first half of 2026, driven by a sustained recovery of international arrivals and higher visitor spending.

Foreign tourists visit Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

In June alone, travel service revenue stood at almost VND4.15 trillion (nearly US$158 million), rising 29.4 percent from the previous month and 29.1 percent year-on-year. Revenue from accommodation and food services reached VND21.53 trillion last month, up 8.8 percent from May and 21.6 percent from a year earlier, reported the municipal Department of Tourism.

During the January–June period, travel service revenue surpassed VND19.13 trillion, up 10 percent from the same period in 2025. Accommodation and food service revenue climbed 14.3 percent year-on-year to VND119.3 trillion, while the passenger transport volume increased 8.3 percent to nearly 283.7 million trips.

The department attributed the impressive tourism growth to a sharp rebound in international tourism and increased spending by foreign visitors. International arrivals rose by nearly 50 percent in the first half of the year, while tourism revenue from this market grew by more than 60 percent, reflecting the success of tourism promotion campaigns and efforts to diversify tourism products.

The city has maintained its role as one of Vietnam's top tourism hubs, particularly for international travelers.

Vo Anh Tai, Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Group, said international visitors' demand for cultural and artistic experiences is growing rapidly, with many travelers seeking a deeper understanding of local heritage and identity, which are suitable products for developing the nighttime economy as they encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more on accommodation, dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Tai added that the expansion of Ho Chi Minh City's administrative boundaries and cultural heritage space has created favorable conditions for developing integrated tourism experiences that combine urban attractions with cultural and natural assets.

Ben Thanh Market attracts large numbers of residents and tourists. (Photo: SGGP)

Recently, digital travel platform Agoda reported that searches for accommodation in Vietnam by travelers from China surged 164 percent in the first five months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, making it the fastest-growing international source market. Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Poland were also among the fastest-growing markets.

The figures highlight Vietnam's growing appeal to international visitors thanks to its mix of vibrant cities, rich cultural experiences, and diverse natural landscapes, from mountains and forests to beaches and islands. Food tours, heritage experiences, shopping, and coastal holidays continue to attract travelers, particularly from Southeast Asia.

Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said Ho Chi Minh City has entered a new stage of tourism development following the expansion of its administrative boundaries.

Beyond its traditional strengths in city tours, MICE tourism, shopping, and cuisine, the city now offers a broader range of attractions, including coastal areas, eco-tourism sites, traditional craft villages, industrial tourism, and cultural, historical, and spiritual destinations. By integrating these tourism resources into a unified ecosystem, it aims to shift from promoting individual attractions to offering multi-value tourism experiences, laying the foundation for more sustainable growth in the years ahead.

Vietnamplus