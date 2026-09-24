Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City celebrates China's National Day

On the evening of September 23, the Consulate General of China in Ho Chi Minh City hosted a reception to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the National Day of the People's Republic of China (October 1, 1949 – October 1, 2026).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay congratulates Acting Consul General of China Xu Zhou on the 77th anniversary of the National Day of the People's Republic of China. Photo: Thuy Vu

Speaking at the ceremony, Xu Zhou, Acting Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, affirmed that over the past 77 years, China has made a great leap forward from standing up and becoming prosperous to growing strong.

In the first six months of 2026, China's GDP grew by 4.7 percent year-on-year; industrial production remained stable and made progress; and the consumer market expanded while improving in quality.

The Acting Consul General spoke highly of China-Vietnam relations. China is Vietnam's largest trading partner, while Vietnam is China's largest trading partner in ASEAN and fourth largest globally.

Statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China show that in the first eight months of 2026, bilateral trade turnover reached US$252.77 billion, up 34.8 percent year-on-year. This year also marks the "China-Vietnam Tourism Cooperation Year."

Acting Consul General of China Xu Zhou affirmed that the Consulate General of China in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to promote exchanges and cooperation with southern localities of Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City.

At the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay highly appreciated China's immense achievements over the past 77 years. He expressed delight at the stable development of Vietnam-China relations across various fields, noting that cooperation in economics, trade, investment, and tourism is entering a "golden phase" with highly positive results.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the city attaches great importance to strengthening mutually beneficial exchanges and cooperation with Chinese localities.

China is currently an important trading partner of Ho Chi Minh City. In 2025, total two-way trade turnover between Ho Chi Minh City and China reached US$25.8 billion. In the first eight months of 2026, this figure reached US$20.7 billion.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Uyen Phuong