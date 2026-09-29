Ho Chi Minh City delegation inspects Yangshan Special Comprehensive Bonded Zone

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, conducted a survey visit on September 28 to the Yangshan Special Comprehensive Bonded Zone within the Lin-gang Special Area in Shanghai, China.

The delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, conduct a survey visit on September 28 to the Yangshan Special Comprehensive Bonded Zone within the Lin-gang Special Area in Shanghai, China. (Photo: SGGP)

Approved for establishment by the State Council of the People's Republic of China in 2020, the Yangshan Special Comprehensive Bonded Zone covers a planned area of approximately 25.31 square kilometers. Seamlessly connected to seaports, airports, and logistics networks, the zone facilitates international trade, cargo transshipment, and import-export activities.

The zone operates under streamlined customs mechanisms compared to conventional areas, enabling businesses to reduce processing times and administrative costs.

Ho Chi Minh City delegation surveys Yangshan Special Comprehensive Bonded Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

Expressing an impression of the scale, modern infrastructure, and dynamism of the Yangshan zone, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, noted that it serves as vivid proof of Shanghai’s innovative and breakthrough mindset in leading the development of modern services and the global economy.

According to the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City, Yangshan Special Comprehensive Bonded Zone’s operational experiences and key factors—such as tax incentives, multimodal connectivity, administrative procedures, ecosystem development, and supply chains—will help Ho Chi Minh City align more quickly with global standards, contributing to the development goals set for its own planned Free Trade Zone.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh