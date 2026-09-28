Ho Chi Minh City, Chinese localities step up substantive, effective cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City and Chinese localities are stepping up substantive cooperation in agriculture, trade, logistics, tourism and urban development, contributing to stronger ties between the city and Chinese partners.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association, Nguyen Thanh Trung, visits the Consulate General of China in Ho Chi Minh City to extend congratulations on the 77th anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China (October 1, 1949–2026). (Photo: SGGP)

On September 28, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association, Nguyen Thanh Trung, visited the Consulate General of China in Ho Chi Minh City to extend congratulations on the 77th anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China (October 1, 1949–2026).

At a meeting with Xu Zhou, Acting Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Thanh Trung congratulated China on its development achievements across various fields in recent years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese Government, with the efforts of the Chinese people.

He expressed his pleasure at the continued strengthening and consolidation of Vietnam-China relations in general, as well as ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Chinese localities in particular.

For Ho Chi Minh City, cooperation in such areas as the economy, trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges has contributed to making ties with Chinese localities increasingly substantive and effective.

Building on the sound foundation of friendship, Nguyen Thanh Trung expressed his hope that the two sides would further expand cooperation in areas where Ho Chi Minh City has demand and China has strengths, including logistics, the green economy, the circular economy, tourism and urban management.

He also expressed his hope that China would continue creating favorable conditions for Vietnamese agricultural products to gain easier access to the Chinese market.

Xu Zhou said China-Vietnam relations are developing very well, as evidenced by frequent mutual visits by senior leaders of the two countries and dynamic, positive economic and trade cooperation. Cooperation between Chinese localities and Ho Chi Minh City has also been strengthened and expanded.

The Consulate General of China in Ho Chi Minh City stands ready to serve as a bridge for Chinese and Vietnamese partners in general, and Chinese localities and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, to explore opportunities for cooperation and investment in the coming period.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh