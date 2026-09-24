Thai businesses seek to expand investment in Ho Chi Minh City

On September 24, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, received Consul General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, who came to bid farewell at the end of her tenure.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha (R), receives Consul General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, on September 24. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Ms. Wiraka Moodhitaporn said she felt fortunate to have witnessed significant developments in Vietnam-Thailand relations during her term, including the key milestone of elevating bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.

In 2026, Thailand and Vietnam celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. High-level delegations from both countries have made mutual visits, most recently the state visit of the King and Queen of Thailand to Vietnam from September 14 to 16. According to the Thai Consul General, these visits have contributed to strengthening and consolidating Thailand-Vietnam relations.

Expressing her impression of Ho Chi Minh City’s dynamism, she said Thai businesses operating in various sectors—such as retail, building materials manufacturing, packaging, services, healthcare, finance, and real estate—closely monitor changes in the city’s investment and economic policies, seeking long-term partnership with the metropolis.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha (R), presents a gift to Consul General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City, Wiraka Moodhitaporn. (Photo: SGGP)

The Consul General expressed her hope that city leaders will continue to facilitate opportunities for Thai enterprises to explore and invest in Ho Chi Minh City.

Agreeing with Moodhitaporn's remarks, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, emphasized that the growing relationship between Vietnam and Thailand in general, and between Ho Chi Minh City and Thailand in particular, owes much to the Consul General's significant contributions.

The official highly appreciated the Thai business community for contributing to Ho Chi Minh City’s economic growth and supporting local social welfare through various humanitarian charitable programs.

He expressed hope that Thai enterprises will continue to operate effectively and make practical contributions to the city’s socio-economic development, thereby strengthening broader Vietnam-Thailand ties.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, presents Consul General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, with the Ho Chi Minh City Badge. (Photo: SGGP)

Expressing gratitude for the Consul General's efforts, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, said he hopes that regardless of her future positions, Moodhitaporn will continue to actively promote cooperative relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Thailand.

On this occasion, the Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee presented Consul General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, with the Ho Chi Minh City Badge.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh