Ho Chi Minh City to roll out social housing projects, resettlement policies

Ho Chi Minh City plans to build around 300,000 social housing units, expand resettlement policies and improve infrastructure, public transport and essential services to help residents stabilize their lives.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and National Assembly deputies meet with voters. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 24, Constituency No. 6 of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation to the National Assembly held a meeting with voters ahead of the second session of the 16th National Assembly.

The meeting was held in person at the Binh Tien Ward venue and connected online with voters in the Cho Quan, An Dong, Cho Lon, Binh Tay, Dien Hong, Binh Phu, Hoa Hung, and Vuon Lai wards.

Constituency No. 6 comprises Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation to the 16th National Assembly Tran Luu Quang; Do Duc Hien, a member of the National Assembly’s Committee on Law and Justice; and Nguyen Vu Trung, Director of the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the meeting, voters raised concerns about resettlement for people affected by development projects.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang speaks with voters. (Photo: SGGP)

Phan Thi My Phung, a voter from Binh Tien Ward, called on Ho Chi Minh City to pay greater attention to the quality of resettlement areas and social housing. She said resettlement should involve more than simply providing accommodation and should ensure living conditions, transport infrastructure, schools, healthcare, livelihoods, and essential services.

Tran Hong Quang, a voter from Vuon Lai Ward, said many parents had searched at various places but were still unable to purchase textbooks for their children, affecting students’ learning. He called for urgent action to address the problem and for a review and rectification of the processes for printing, publishing, and distributing textbooks.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Responding to voters, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang said the city was implementing social housing projects with standards approaching those of commercial housing while offering more affordable prices. The city was also expanding its resettlement policies to help residents stabilize their lives and improve their living conditions at an early date.

As part of its urban development, Ho Chi Minh City plans not to increase population density in central areas or locations that are already overcrowded. More housing will be developed in areas farther from the city center, accompanied by coordinated investment in connecting infrastructure and public transport, as well as policies to support travel and ensure convenience for residents.

Ho Chi Minh City’s target is to build around 194,000 social housing units. However, the city will strive to build around 300,000 social housing units in the coming period to meet residents’ needs, he said.

Voters attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding voters’ concerns over textbook shortages, the City Party Chief said the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training had reported that, as of 2 p.m. on September 24, the city was short of 8,286 textbooks, equivalent to 0.04 percent of total demand. The shortages were mainly in Grade 9 Technology and History and Geography textbooks.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training will provide schools with the remaining textbooks in full next week, he said.

Regarding measures to ease traffic congestion, Mr. Tran Luu Quang affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City would implement a range of coordinated solutions, with priority given to developing public transport, gradually reducing the use of private vehicles, and encouraging residents to switch from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh