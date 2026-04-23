Heat grips Ho Chi Minh City as thunderstorms batter the North

While Ho Chi Minh City endured sweltering midday temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius on April 23, a cold front triggered widespread thunderstorms across northern provinces, with heavy rain sweeping into the North Central region by evening.

Ho Chi Minh City sweltered under a scorching 36 degrees Celsius on the day, while thunderstorms swept across much of the North and gradually spread into the Central region.

Hanoi is experiencing cool and rainy weather thanks to a cold front. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

According to the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting, Hanoi came under the influence of a weak cold front accompanied by rain, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures. The capital recorded a high of around 27 degrees Celsius, lower than in previous days.

In the Southern region, the weather continued to be hot and sunny. In Ho Chi Minh City, the highest temperature on April 23 was around 36 degrees Celsius. The heat mainly occurred during the midday and afternoon, with low humidity, creating a feeling of stuffiness.

Meteorological experts said that from last night to early this morning, a cold front affected Hanoi and some areas in the Northern region. The low-pressure trough, compressed by the cold air, caused thunderstorms in many places. This morning, the thunderstorms continued to stretch in Son La, Phu Tho, Hung Yen, Hai Phong and the capital city of Hanoi. Quang Ninh experienced very heavy rain in some areas.

Rain will be concentrated in the morning. By noon, the rain will decrease and remain scattered in the North, then tend to spread southward. From afternoon to evening and night of April 23, thunderstorms are likely to occur in the North Central region, concentrated in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh.

The meteorological agency warns that the impact of cold air during the day when temperatures are high could cause strong atmospheric disturbances, leading to intense thunderstorms and posing a potential danger.

Provinces in the Central and Southern regions will remain hot and sunny with little rain, or only localized showers.

The Central Highlands and Southern regions will continue to have sunshine. In the late afternoon and evening, the Central Highlands region may experience localized thunderstorms with insignificant amounts.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan