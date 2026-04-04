Temperatures soar past 38 degrees Celsius as heatwave intensifies

Large parts of the country are experiencing intense heat, with temperatures in several areas surpassing 38–39 degrees Celsius, while the heatwave is expected to expand and persist in the coming days.

Earlier, on April 3, the Northwestern region and areas from Nghe An to Hue experienced hot weather, with some places facing extreme heat.

Temperatures ranged between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, with several locations exceeding 38 degrees Celsius. Notably high readings were recorded at stations such as Muong Te (Lai Chau) at 38.2 degrees Celsius, Yen Chau (Son La) at 39.2 degrees Celsius, Con Cuong (Nghe An) at 39.3 degrees Celsius, Huong Khe (Ha Tinh) at 39 degrees Celsius, and Tuyen Hoa (Quang Tri) at 38.3 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity dropped to between 40–50 percent.

On April 4, the areas from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai are expected to continue experiencing hot conditions, with some locations facing severe heat. Maximum temperatures are forecast at 35–37 degrees Celsius, with some places exceeding 37 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels at 45–50 percent.

By April 5, the heatwave is set to persist in regions from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ngai, with temperatures again ranging from 35–37 degrees Celsius, and some areas surpassing 38 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity may fall further to 40–45 percent.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern region is forecast to see continued hot weather on April 4 and April 5, with temperatures between 35–36 degrees Celsius, and some areas exceeding 36 degrees Celsius, alongside humidity levels of 45–50 percent.

From April 6 onward, the heatwave is likely to expand into the Northwestern region and the North River Delta. Prolonged hot weather is also expected to continue in areas from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ngai as well as in the Southeastern region.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong