Rainy season in North, South to begin in mid-May

Rainy season in the Northern and Southern regions is expected to start around mid-May, said the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has announced that the rainy season in the Northern and Southern regions is expected to start around mid-May.

In the Central Highlands, however, the rainy season may arrive earlier, starting from late April to early May.

The report also highlights changes in rainfall patterns, heatwave duration, and tropical storm activity in the coming months.

Total rainfall nationwide in May is expected to be close to the long-term average.

In June, rainfall in the Northern region and in areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue is forecast to be 5 percent to 20 percent higher than average, while other regions are likely to see rainfall near normal levels.

Meteorological experts also predict that heatwaves in the Central Highlands and Southern region will end around late May or early June. In the Central region, however, hot weather may persist until July or early August.

During May, June, and July, the number of storms and tropical depressions in the East Sea is forecast to be higher than average, with a typical annual total of about 3.2 systems.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, average temperatures across the country from May to July are expected to be about 0.5–1.5 degrees Celsius higher than the long-term average.

Hot weather will continue expanding in the coming days, following a combination of rain and thunderstorms in some of the Northern and Central areas.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

From April 21–22, the Central localities from Nghe An to Hue are expected to experience severe heat, with temperatures reaching 35–38 degrees Celsius or higher in some places. The Central Highlands and parts of the Southern region may also see localized heat above 35 degrees Celsius.

Authorities forecast that heatwaves will persist in the Central region through April 23, while the Southern region is likely to experience widespread hot weather on April 23–24.

Meteorologists also note that despite scattered rainfall in some regions, hot conditions are expected to dominate in many parts of the country over the next few days.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong