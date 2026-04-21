Heat intensifies ahead of new cold spell

Ahead of an unseasonal cold spell, heat and oppressive conditions are intensifying again across Northern and Central Vietnam after nearly a week of rain.

Rice fields cracked and parched due to drought.

Meteorologists said on the morning of April 21 that a northeasterly monsoon could begin affecting the Northern region from around April 23. Before this, both the North and Central regions will be under the influence of a compressed low-pressure trough combined with southwesterly foehn winds, driving a renewed build-up of heat and humidity.

In the North, including Hanoi, the weather on April 21–22 is expected to remain largely dry, with hot and muggy conditions prevailing. Localized, short-lived thunderstorms may occur in the late afternoon and evening. From the night of April 22, mountainous areas in the North could see showers and thunderstorms triggered by pre-frontal pressure effects. By April 23, as the cold air mass moves in, widespread thunderstorms are forecast, temperatures will drop sharply, and conditions will turn cooler.

In the Central region, heat is intensifying. On April 21, temperatures from Nghe An to Hue range between 35–37 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 37 degrees Celsius and humidity at 50–55 percent. On April 22, the heatwave is expected to expand from Thanh Hoa to Hue, with temperatures rising to 36–38 degrees Celsius, locally above 38 degrees Celsius, while humidity falls to 45–50 percent. Areas from Da Nang to Quang Ngai and Dak Lak are also recording highs of 35–37 degrees Celsius, with some locations surpassing 37 degrees Celsius.

From April 23, the heat in the stretch from Thanh Hoa to northern Quang Tri is forecast to gradually ease. However, regions from southern Quang Tri to Quang Ngai and Dak Lak are likely to remain under hot conditions through the end of April 23.

In the Central Highlands and Southern Vietnam, localized heat is expected on April 21–22, with some areas exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. From April 23–24, the South may experience widespread heat, accompanied by dry conditions and limited rainfall.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also warned that on April 21, mountainous areas from Nghe An to Hue are experiencing temperatures of 35–37 degrees Celsius, with some locations above 37 degrees Celsius. On April 22, severe heat is forecast to expand, with temperatures reaching 36–38 degrees Celsius, and locally exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan