Unseasonal cold air to trigger rain, ease heatwave

An incoming weak cold air mass is expected to trigger rain and thunderstorms in the North, gradually easing the ongoing heatwave in several regions.

As reported by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on April 15, a weak cold air mass is moving southward, compressing a low-pressure trough.

According to the agency, from the night of April 16 to April 17, under the influence of the cold air combined with upper-level wind convergence at around 1,500 meters, the Northern regions, excluding Lai Chau and Dien Bien provinces and Thanh Hoa are expected to experience light to moderate rain, with scattered thunderstorms.

Rainfall is forecast at 20–40 mm, with some areas exceeding 100 mm. From April 17, temperatures in the Northern region are expected to drop, bringing cooler conditions.

Cloudy skies over the Northern region (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

Forecasters warned that thunderstorms may be accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusts. Localized heavy rain could trigger flash floods in small rivers and streams, landslides on steep slopes and flooding in low-lying areas.

The weather agency also noted that on April 15 and April 16, the northwest of the North and the northern Central Highlands will continue to experience hot weather, with temperatures ranging from 35–36 degrees Celsius, and some areas exceeding 36 degrees Celsius, along with low humidity levels of 45–50 percent.

From Nghe An to Hue, intense heat is expected to persist, with temperatures commonly between 37–39 degrees Celsius and exceeding 39 degrees Celsius in some places, while humidity may drop to 40–45 percent.

Meanwhile, Da Nang and eastern areas from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak province will see hot conditions, with temperatures of 35–37 degrees Celsius and higher in some locations, with humidity around 45–50 percent.

Other parts of the Northern region, Thanh Hoa and the Southern region may experience localized heat, with temperatures in some areas surpassing 35 degrees Celsius.

Experts said that due to the impact of this unseasonal weak cold air, widespread heat in the Northern and North-Central regions is expected to end from April 17, while other areas will gradually see milder temperatures.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong