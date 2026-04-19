Thunderstorms, strong winds persist across multiple areas

Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms have continued to batter several regions, causing casualties and widespread damage to homes, crops and infrastructure.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on April 18, the Northeastern region, along with Lao Cai, Thanh Hoa and northern Nghe An experienced continued rainfall, with some areas seeing heavy to very heavy downpours.

In Thanh Hoa Province, rain was recorded in Ham Rong Ward and Hoang Hoa Commune. Data from the Vrain automatic rain gauge system showed significant rainfall in provinces including Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, Da Nang and Khanh Hoa.

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The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that severe weather, including thunderstorms, whirlwinds and hail, has continued to cause damage in the Northern mountainous areas, the North-Central region and the Central Highlands.

Rapid reports from local authorities in Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho, Quang Tri, Gia Lai and Lam Dong indicated that from the night of April 15 to the morning of April 18, the extreme weather resulted in one fatality in Thai Nguyen, one person missing in Tuyen Quang, and four injuries in Lao Cai.

As of April 18, around 1,500 houses had been damaged or had their roofs torn off, while more than 880 hectares of rice and crops were affected. 11 schools and several auxiliary facilities and cultural houses were also damaged, along with 23 power poles being knocked down.

In Ham Rong Ward, Thanh Hoa Province, local authorities reported significant damage following early-morning storms on April 18. Initial assessments showed that over 1,158 homes were damaged. Hail and whirlwinds also affected two cultural houses and two schools, while 313 hectares of rice and crops nearing harvest were flattened or destroyed. Additionally, about 700 ducks were killed.

Local authorities, organizations and emergency forces have been mobilized to support affected residents, assess damage, and implement recovery measures to help people quickly stabilize their lives, production and schooling.

Similar damage from thunderstorms and hail was also reported in other areas of Thanh Hoa Province. Authorities are continuing to compile damage reports and assist residents in recovery efforts.

By Van Phuc, Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong